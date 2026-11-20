The exchange came immediately after Miller delivered an extended tribute to Trump’s second-term record. The POTUS, 80, took back the microphone and said: “Breaking news – he was better than these two guys!”

He pointed toward Vance and Rubio, who were standing behind him and Miller, then turned to his Chief of Staff and asked, “Do you want to run for president?”

Political blogger Aaron Rupar captured the moment on video and described Miller’s preceding speech as him “effusively” praising Trump.

Earlier in the conference, Trump had introduced Miller as “the most powerful man in the world.” However, the president did not formally endorse Miller or announce a change in support for Vance or Rubio.

It is unclear if Miller plans to run for office in 2028.