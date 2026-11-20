'Better Than These Two Guys': Trump 'Humiliates' JD Vance and Marco Rubio as He Pushes Stephen Miller to Run for President
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump publicly compared newly-appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller favorably with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a November 20 press conference.
He went so far as to declare that Miller was “better than these two guys” before asking whether he wanted to run for president in 2028, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump Floats Miller for President
The exchange came immediately after Miller delivered an extended tribute to Trump’s second-term record. The POTUS, 80, took back the microphone and said: “Breaking news – he was better than these two guys!”
He pointed toward Vance and Rubio, who were standing behind him and Miller, then turned to his Chief of Staff and asked, “Do you want to run for president?”
Political blogger Aaron Rupar captured the moment on video and described Miller’s preceding speech as him “effusively” praising Trump.
Earlier in the conference, Trump had introduced Miller as “the most powerful man in the world.” However, the president did not formally endorse Miller or announce a change in support for Vance or Rubio.
It is unclear if Miller plans to run for office in 2028.
Miller’s First Public Remarks as Chief of Staff
Miller, who officially took over from Susie Wiles on November 6, delivered his first public remarks since assuming the role toward the end of the lengthy press conference.
He claimed Trump had accomplished more in two years than any other president in American history, listing achievements that included, “President Trump (is) the first president in history to achieve net deregulation, (he) ended DEI, ended transgender insanity, fully secured the border, record deportations, record low crime, record low murder rate, record production of American fossil fuels, record production of American coal, the first new nuclear reactors to go critical since the 1970s.”
He also credited Trump with rebalancing trade, rebuilding the military and federal law enforcement, and taking on drug cartels with lethal force.
Miller has been one of Trump’s most trusted advisers and a central architect of the administration’s immigration policies.
Vance & Rubio’s 2028 Positioning
Vance and Rubio are widely discussed as leading prospective Republican contenders for 2028, but neither has formally announced a campaign.
According to the RealClearPolitics national Republican primary polling average, Rubio led with 35.4 percent to Vance’s 34 percent, with Ron DeSantis at 10.2 percent.
An Emerson College Polling survey released on November 18 also showed Republicans preferring Rubio over Vance.
As Radar previously reported, Vance’s standing has declined over the preceding year while Rubio has been comparatively shielded from negative coverage.
Miller does not appear among candidates listed on Polymarket’s 2028 Republican presidential nominee market.
Trump's November 20 Press Conference
Trump addressed several other topics during the news conference, including infrastructure, former President Joe Biden, Republican midterm losses and his relationships with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He also defended his friendly approach toward the foreign leaders.