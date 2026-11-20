Mariah Carey 'Can Barely Walk' and Secretly Uses Mobility Scooter — as Insider Claims Singer May Need Hip Replacement Amid Health Fears
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Mariah Carey raised alarming new health concerns during a recent concert in Brazil, where she appeared to struggle to walk onstage, and insiders claim it's because she's having serious mobility issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although the 57-year-old songbird has never been known for heavily physical stage routines, she reportedly needs a hip replacement and lives in pain.
Mariah Carey Reportedly Needs a 'Potential Hip Replacement'
During his weekly appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter said sources close to Carey's camp told him she needs a "potential hip replacement."
"But the part of the story that blew me away is that she does use a scooter privately. I'm told that her mobility is really, really shot. She can't walk," the former longtime publicist to the stars said.
Mariah Carey Sparked Health Concerns in Brazil
Carey caused great concern among her fans, known as her "Lambs," when several videos emerged from São Paulo, Brazil, showing the We Belong Together hitmaker ahead of two shows and the kickoff of her 2026 Christmas Time tour.
On separate days, Carey emerged from her SUV outside her hotel, appearing to need a bodyguard to help her out of the vehicle.
She then held the hand of an assistant who led her towards awaiting fans wanting autographs, as the Glitter star walked slowly and gingerly, taking tiny steps while still wearing her ever-present stiletto heels.
'Seriously, What Is Going on With Mariah Carey?'
Concern for Carey's well-being grew even more after her first show at Nubank Parque Stadium on Tuesday, November 17. The Grammy winner stood in one place for most of the performance and seemed to need her backup dancers to help with basic onstage movements.
A video went viral of Carey singing her upbeat 1995 dance hit, Fantasy, while taking a break from her Christmas hits, as alarm bells went off among her Lambs about how the superstar couldn't walk on her own without her dancers.
"There comes a time when you have to acquire the humility to bow out gracefully. Mariah is aging and is obviously suffering from a serious illness. It’s time to retire already!" one user on X pleaded.
"What is wrong with her? Has she got arthritic hips? She looks like she needs a lot of support walking," a second fan observed.
"Seriously, what is going on with Mariah Carey? She is walking around that stage like she is 77 years old, not 57," a third claimed.
Mariah Carey Is Reportedly 'Struggling' With Career
Carey canceled her show scheduled for the following night at the stadium, and her team provided no explanation.
Her next Christmas tour concert is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, at Rio de Janeiro's Farmasi Arena, but it has since been moved indoors.
Shuter claimed Carey's career is well past its peak, with the diva now largely emerging from the sidelines each holiday season to cash in on her timeless smash, All I Want for Christmas Is You, which has cemented her reign as the undisputed Queen of Christmas.
"Thank God she has that Christmas song, which pays all the bills every year," he noted. "But, you know, Mariah's struggling here. And then add on top of that, she's not 25 anymore. We're all getting older, and so there are some health issues there too. It's really quite sad.”