Concern for Carey's well-being grew even more after her first show at Nubank Parque Stadium on Tuesday, November 17. The Grammy winner stood in one place for most of the performance and seemed to need her backup dancers to help with basic onstage movements.

A video went viral of Carey singing her upbeat 1995 dance hit, Fantasy, while taking a break from her Christmas hits, as alarm bells went off among her Lambs about how the superstar couldn't walk on her own without her dancers.

"There comes a time when you have to acquire the humility to bow out gracefully. Mariah is aging and is obviously suffering from a serious illness. It’s time to retire already!" one user on X pleaded.

"What is wrong with her? Has she got arthritic hips? She looks like she needs a lot of support walking," a second fan observed.

"Seriously, what is going on with Mariah Carey? She is walking around that stage like she is 77 years old, not 57," a third claimed.