RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 56, took issue with DiCaprio busing in numerous women for the bash, also attended by 28-year-old girlfriend Victoria Ceretti , before calling out his own appearance.

Kelly said: "This is how Leo requires his women, his arm candy, his party decor.

"Clearly, there was a standard because it looks like a bunch of clones, these women, with the tan and the zero body fat, the super short skirts and the boobs hanging out."

Kelly then displayed a shirtless photograph of DiCaprio and proceeded to tear into his physique.

She said: "Let's just take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio these days and see how he's maintained his figure such that he might command the presence of these young ladies.