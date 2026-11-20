Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Fat, Bloated, Disgusting Slob' Leonardo DiCaprio in Fiery Rant Over 52nd Birthday Bash — 'He Used To Be Hot!'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has blasted Leonardo DiCaprio after the Hollywood star celebrated his 52nd birthday surrounded by models.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 56, took issue with DiCaprio busing in numerous women for the bash, also attended by 28-year-old girlfriend Victoria Ceretti, before calling out his own appearance.
Female Guests 'Look Like A Bunch Of Clones'
Kelly said: "This is how Leo requires his women, his arm candy, his party decor.
"Clearly, there was a standard because it looks like a bunch of clones, these women, with the tan and the zero body fat, the super short skirts and the boobs hanging out."
Kelly then displayed a shirtless photograph of DiCaprio and proceeded to tear into his physique.
She said: "Let's just take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio these days and see how he's maintained his figure such that he might command the presence of these young ladies.
'Disgusting, Blubbery Gut Hanging Out'
"He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob! That's how Leonardo DiCaprio looks now. I should call him D--k-Crap-Prio, because that's how he looks.
"His shorts are falling off him, probably because his large stomach is too difficult to come over. He's showing his pelvic bones there. This is at a wedding."
Kelly’s rant, which took place during her SiriusXM show, didn’t end there.
She continued: "This is in front of, like, a who's who of Hollywood. See, he's perfectly comfortable walking with his disgusting, blubbery gut hanging out. His triple chin."
'He Looks Like He's On Drugs'
The host then speculated about DiCaprio's possible drug use, while acknowledging she had no evidence to support the suggestion.
"To me, it looks like he's on drugs. I don't have evidence that he's on drugs, but I'm telling you, that's what a druggie looks like who can't control his eating, his drinking, his lifestyle," Kelly said.
"And he can parade that disgusting, fat belly all over the beaches of Hawaii, and be taken photographs of, and grace the pages of magazines; he's still one of our biggest movie stars, but no, if you're gonna be arm candy at Leo's party, girls, it's a 0 per cent body fat situation."
Kelly accused DiCaprio and other attendees — Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill and Justin Trudeau, among them — of engaging in a double standard.
She said: "Let's make it super hip by having a bunch of young, hot, scantily clad women parading around just for the entertainment of the men who were there,' she said, mimicking the actor's purported mindset.
'"And Vittoria Ceretti, who is Leo's current girlfriend at the ripe old age of 28, also attended.
"But all of these hypocrites, like Trudeau, who want us to believe he's all about female empowerment and looking out for the women, was there, I'm sure, ogling every single one of these."
The comments were offered days after Kelly issued a defiant defense of Russell Brand after the Brit actor's rape conviction last week, calling the case a "smear campaign."