EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump 'Heading for Marriage'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Tiger Woods is ready to take another swing at marriage – this time with Vanessa Trump – after a year of personal crises brought the lovebirds closer than ever, but insiders said he's terrified of repeating the mistakes that destroyed his first marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 50-year-old links legend and President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, 48, are reportedly more committed than ever after weathering his shocking DUI arrest and her frightening breast cancer battle.
Tiger's Past Fuels Marriage Fears
But Woods is nervous about popping the question, a source told RadarOnline.com.
"He's a man in love, but he's also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage," shared the source.
"His breakup with Elin was horrible, and when you get right down to it, that's really what's been holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He's afraid he's going to fail again. But he also knows he has to take a leap of faith."
Woods' six-year marriage to Swedish beauty Elin Nordegren, 46, imploded in 2010 after a sensational cheating scandal exposed his serial infidelities.
Vanessa and Tiger Overcome Personal Struggles
RadarOnline.com reported in January that Vanessa was eager for an engagement ring, leaving Woods feeling pressured to make things official.
But sources said she's since eased up, especially after Woods stood by her during her terrifying cancer ordeal.
Vanessa recently announced she's cancer-free, while Tiger has been rebuilding his life following his March DUI arrest, inpatient treatment in Switzerland and a five-year driver's license suspension.
Tiger Eyes Future With Vanessa
The couple's families have also blended seamlessly.
Vanessa shares five children with ex-hubby Donald Trump Jr., while Woods has two with Nordegren.
A wedding would no doubt rock the White House.
"Tiger doesn't want to jinx what they have, because things are going so well, but he also knows it's time to make things official," shared the source. "When it actually happens is anyone's guess, but it will probably be sooner rather than later."