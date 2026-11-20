But Woods is nervous about popping the question, a source told RadarOnline.com.

"He's a man in love, but he's also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage," shared the source.

"His breakup with Elin was horrible, and when you get right down to it, that's really what's been holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He's afraid he's going to fail again. But he also knows he has to take a leap of faith."

Woods' six-year marriage to Swedish beauty Elin Nordegren, 46, imploded in 2010 after a sensational cheating scandal exposed his serial infidelities.