Tiger Woods Makes First Public Appearance Just 3 Months After Humiliating DUI Arrest — As Iconic Golfer Desperately Attempts to Fix Broken Image
June 23 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods' journey to desperately fix his broken image just three months after his humiliating DUI arrest has begun, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the iconic golfer made his first public appearance since the fallout.
On Tuesday, June 23, the 50-year-old appeared at an event for the PGA Tour in Cromwell, Connecticut, and introduced PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp.
Tiger Woods' Public Return
Woods made comments about the PGA's new competitive structure kicking off in 2026, as he asked, "How do we build the strongest version of the PGA Tour?... This work was never about any one player or person. It was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest, hard conversations, and thinking boldly about what is best for the game that we all love."
Woods, who wore a dark, three-piece suit and looked completely different from his mugshot image earlier this year, continued, "It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members, and especially my fellow player-directors. I'm proud of the work we've done, and I'm grateful to everyone who contributed along the way.
"We have to look forward, and beyond today, over the horizon, to set up the PGA tour and our sport for the future generation of players and our fans," the legendary athlete added, while not mentioning his public fumbles.
Just last month, Woods was seen returning from Switzerland after six weeks in a rehab facility, nearly two months after he sought treatment following his two-car rollover accident in Florida.
Tiger Woods' DUI Nightmare
Woods was attempting to pass a truck hauling a trailer on a narrow road when his SUV flipped onto its side in the wreck, according to authorities at the time. He was then forced to crawl out through one of the car's windows.
When police arrived, they noted the 15-time major gold champion exhibited "severe" signs of impairment. While he passed a breathalyzer test, Woods allegedly had two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of the incident.
"I take a few," Woods responded when questioned about medications. Following the humiliating day, Woods declared he would be doing all he could to improve his behavior.
He said on Instagram: "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."
Vanessa Trump's Rules For Embattled Boyfriend Tiger Woods
"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," he continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time."
There has been at least one person by Woods' side throughout his trials and tribulations: his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. However, she apparently enforced a set of rules for Woods to follow to save their relationship.
"She had specific criteria," an insider had claimed to The Daily Mail previously. "This has to be a real rehab: doctors, counsellors. Obviously, there's a big physical component... these are prescribed drugs for legitimate pain and sleeping issues."
The source added, "She required it, and it was non-negotiable. And he loves her and wants to be with her, so he is willing to do it."
Meanwhile, the 48-year-old is also battling breast cancer, as the mother-of-five explained she’s "working closely" with doctors on a treatment plan.
A previous source claimed Vanessa's fight has been weighing heavily on Woods' mind: "There are so many broken parts in Tiger. His ability to engage in extracurricular activities and hobbies is extremely limited. Being with Vanessa was seen as his only salvation. If anything happens to her, it will totally devastate him."