Tiger Woods Makes First Public Appearance Just 3 Months After Humiliating DUI Arrest — As Iconic Golfer Desperately Attempts to Fix Broken Image

Woods made comments about the PGA's new competitive structure kicking off in 2026, as he asked, "How do we build the strongest version of the PGA Tour?... This work was never about any one player or person. It was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest, hard conversations, and thinking boldly about what is best for the game that we all love."

Woods, who wore a dark, three-piece suit and looked completely different from his mugshot image earlier this year, continued, "It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members, and especially my fellow player-directors. I'm proud of the work we've done, and I'm grateful to everyone who contributed along the way.

"We have to look forward, and beyond today, over the horizon, to set up the PGA tour and our sport for the future generation of players and our fans," the legendary athlete added, while not mentioning his public fumbles.

Just last month, Woods was seen returning from Switzerland after six weeks in a rehab facility, nearly two months after he sought treatment following his two-car rollover accident in Florida.