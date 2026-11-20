"Damian took a while to warm up to Cyrus, but ultimately he wants what's best for his mother," said a source.

Liz, 61, and Cyrus, 65, first met on the set of the holiday film Christmas in Paradise in 2022 and reconnected in February 2025. The unlikely lovebirds made their red-carpet debut three months later.

She was recently spotted flashing a massive diamond ring – prompting her son to speak up, insiders said.

"Damian wants his mom to go into the marriage with her eyes wide open," said a source. "A prenup is a no-brainer. Luckily, Liz agrees."