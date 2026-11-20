EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley's Son 'Raises Prenup Fears' After Billy Ray Cyrus Engagement
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley is h-ll-bent on getting a prenup before marrying Billy Ray Cyrus, sources told RadarOnline.com.
At a sweet $50million, she's reportedly worth $10million more than Cyrus. Liz's look-alike son, Damian Hurley, 24, pushed his mom to get the prenup, insisting she protect her assets, sources said.
Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Urges Prenup Amid Billy Ray Cyrus Marriage Rumors
"Damian took a while to warm up to Cyrus, but ultimately he wants what's best for his mother," said a source.
Liz, 61, and Cyrus, 65, first met on the set of the holiday film Christmas in Paradise in 2022 and reconnected in February 2025. The unlikely lovebirds made their red-carpet debut three months later.
She was recently spotted flashing a massive diamond ring – prompting her son to speak up, insiders said.
"Damian wants his mom to go into the marriage with her eyes wide open," said a source. "A prenup is a no-brainer. Luckily, Liz agrees."
Billy Ray Cyrus' Three Failed Marriages Raise Concerns Amid Elizabeth Hurley Romance
Cyrus has three failed marriages behind him, to boot.
The Achy Breaky Heart singer split from first wife Cindy Smith in 1991, divorced second wife Tish Cyrus in 2022 and called it quits with third wife Firerose in 2024.
He shares daughters Miley, 33, and Noah, 26, and son Braison, 32, with Tish. He also adopted her son Trace, 37, and has another son, Christopher, 34, from a previous relationship.
Damian, an actor and model whose father is the late businessman and producer Steve Bing, has been spending time with Liz's ex-hubby, Indian businessman Arun Nayar, during her romance with Billy Ray.
Elizabeth Hurley 'Draws Firm Line With Billy Ray Cyrus'
"He and Billy Ray get along perfectly fine, but they aren't especially close," said the source. "Damian is happy to give his new stepdad a clean slate to prove himself, but that's not to say he won't be watching him like a hawk."
As for Liz, said the source: "She trusts Billy Ray – but she's also made up her mind: no prenup, no marriage."