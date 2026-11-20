EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Catherine Hailed for Putting Andrew Windsor's 'Vulgar Royal Habits' in the Past
Nov. 19 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine have been praised for bringing dignity and compassion back to royal diplomacy – in striking contrast to Andrew Windsor's lavish taxpayer-funded visit to India, which attracted accusations of arrogance and extravagance.
As RadarOnline.com readers will know, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, completed this week's three-day visit to India with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 76, in New Delhi, following the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.
Humility V. Excess in Royal India Tours
Their diplomatic engagements and Catherine's emotional visit to a maternity hospital contrasted with Andrew's controversial 2012 tour, when he reportedly spent £80,000 ($105,000) of taxpayers' money on a private jet and chose an expensive hotel over official accommodation.
The contrast has revived scrutiny of Andrew's former royal lifestyle, with his 2012 visit attracting accusations of "extraordinary crassness" and behaving "as if he were living in the days of the Raj."
William and Catherine's visit, meanwhile, focused on environmental innovation, international cooperation and supporting vulnerable families.
A royal source said: "William and Catherine represent everything the modern monarchy should stand for – dignity, humility and genuine public service. Their visit to India was about building relationships, helping ordinary people and making a meaningful difference, rather than indulging in the kind of extravagant royal lifestyle and vulgar royal habits that Andrew appeared to enjoy.
"His past decision to travel by private jet at enormous taxpayer expense and turn down official accommodation in favor of a luxury hotel was seen as breathtakingly arrogant. It was the sort of entitled, colonial-era behavior that made the monarchy look hopelessly out of touch."
"William and Catherine are showing that those days are firmly in the past," the insider continued. "They understand that being royal is a privilege, not an excuse to live like an emperor at the public's expense."
Earthshot Awards and Modi Talks
William and Catherine presented £1million ($1.3million) prizes to winners of the Earthshot Prize, William's environmental initiative aimed at developing solutions to the planet's most pressing challenges.
The ceremony marked the first time the awards had been held in India, a decision William attributed to the country's growing leadership in climate innovation, biodiversity and its youthful population.
Following the Mumbai celebrations, the couple traveled to New Delhi on Wednesday for talks with Modi at his private residence.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said they discussed the "strength and importance of the UK–India bilateral relationship." The spokesperson added the meeting also addressed opportunities to deepen cooperation between the countries.
William and Catherine spoke warmly about returning to India, having previously visited in 2016, when they also met Modi.
The prime minister welcomed their return, describing the meeting as a "pleasure" and expressing hopes of strengthening relations for the "shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world."
He also thanked William for bringing the Earthshot Prize to India, acknowledging the significance of the environmental initiative.
Emotional Hospital Visit in Mumbai
The couple's visit included a particularly emotional engagement when Catherine met grieving mothers at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai.
Among them was Jyoti Karande, 29, who had lost one of her premature twin daughters while her surviving baby remained in intensive care.
Catherine offered words of encouragement during their meeting. She said: "Stay strong. Well done. You've clearly been very, very brave."
The engagement came amid reports that Catherine was recovering well following cancer treatment and gradually resuming international royal duties.
Lingering Fallout From 2012 Trip
Andrew's earlier visit, however, remains associated with controversy over the costs and conduct of his official engagements.
During his 2012 trip, the former prince reportedly rejected accommodation at the British high commissioner's residence in Delhi, instead spending three nights at an expensive hotel.
His decision to travel by private jet at considerable public expense also prompted huge criticism.
The Earthshot ceremony has brought together innovators working on environmental solutions, while William and Catherine's discussions with Modi addressed future cooperation between Britain and India.
The visit concluded with expressions of appreciation for India's hospitality and its contribution to international environmental initiatives.