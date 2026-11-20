Their diplomatic engagements and Catherine's emotional visit to a maternity hospital contrasted with Andrew's controversial 2012 tour, when he reportedly spent £80,000 ($105,000) of taxpayers' money on a private jet and chose an expensive hotel over official accommodation.

The contrast has revived scrutiny of Andrew's former royal lifestyle, with his 2012 visit attracting accusations of "extraordinary crassness" and behaving "as if he were living in the days of the Raj."

William and Catherine's visit, meanwhile, focused on environmental innovation, international cooperation and supporting vulnerable families.

A royal source said: "William and Catherine represent everything the modern monarchy should stand for – dignity, humility and genuine public service. Their visit to India was about building relationships, helping ordinary people and making a meaningful difference, rather than indulging in the kind of extravagant royal lifestyle and vulgar royal habits that Andrew appeared to enjoy.

"His past decision to travel by private jet at enormous taxpayer expense and turn down official accommodation in favor of a luxury hotel was seen as breathtakingly arrogant. It was the sort of entitled, colonial-era behavior that made the monarchy look hopelessly out of touch."

"William and Catherine are showing that those days are firmly in the past," the insider continued. "They understand that being royal is a privilege, not an excuse to live like an emperor at the public's expense."