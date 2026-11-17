Footage showed women stepping from a white minibus and entering the star-studded gathering, reigniting scrutiny of DiCaprio's much-discussed dating history.

A Hollywood insider claimed: "Leonardo has spent years trying to shake off this image of being a middle-aged man obsessed with beautiful young women, but scenes like this make it almost impossible. People are now making jokes about him being a creepy old pervert because he's celebrating his 52nd birthday surrounded by women who look considerably younger, and look like they'd been shipped in for the party.

"There's nothing unusual about attractive people attending a Hollywood party, and no suggestion that anything illegal was going on, but when a whole busload arrives at Leonardo's birthday, it inevitably becomes a talking point. He knows perfectly well what people say about his romantic history, and this is exactly the sort of spectacle that keeps these kinds of 'old pervert' jokes alive."