EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Branded 'Creepy Old Pervert' Over Bus-Load of 52nd Birthday Beauties
Nov. 16 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio has sparked fresh ridicule over his reputation for surrounding himself with younger women after a busload of glamorous partygoers arrived at his lavish 52nd birthday celebration in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winning actor celebrated turning 52 at a private Los Angeles residence on Saturday, November 14, three days after his birthday, with guests including Tobey Maguire, 51, Adrien Brody, 53, and Jonah Hill, 42.
Busload of Young Women Sparks Backlash
Footage showed women stepping from a white minibus and entering the star-studded gathering, reigniting scrutiny of DiCaprio's much-discussed dating history.
A Hollywood insider claimed: "Leonardo has spent years trying to shake off this image of being a middle-aged man obsessed with beautiful young women, but scenes like this make it almost impossible. People are now making jokes about him being a creepy old pervert because he's celebrating his 52nd birthday surrounded by women who look considerably younger, and look like they'd been shipped in for the party.
"There's nothing unusual about attractive people attending a Hollywood party, and no suggestion that anything illegal was going on, but when a whole busload arrives at Leonardo's birthday, it inevitably becomes a talking point. He knows perfectly well what people say about his romantic history, and this is exactly the sort of spectacle that keeps these kinds of 'old pervert' jokes alive."
A-List Guests Flock to Actor's 52nd Birthday Bash
The gathering also attracted Orlando Bloom, 49, rapper 50 Cent, 51, Cara Delevingne, 34, and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, 54.
Other attendees included producer Noor Alfallah, 32, and reality television personality Courtney Boerner, who arrived wearing a white minidress.
A second entertainment industry source claimed: "The irony is that Leo has been desperate to move beyond the reputation of only dating women in their early twenties. Yet photographs of glamorous younger guests arriving together at his birthday just revive every unflattering stereotype about him and celebrities of his age.
"Some critics are calling the whole thing creepy, while others think it's simply another extravagant Hollywood celebration. Either way, the attention has shifted away from his achievements as an actor and straight back to his personal life."
Viral Party Footage Revives Dating History Jokes
DiCaprio has been linked to Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 28, since 2023, following his five-year relationship with actress Camila Morrone, 29.
Their separation in 2022, shortly after Morrone turned 25, fueled longstanding internet jokes about the actor's apparent preference for younger partners.
Previous girlfriends include Gisele Bundchen, 46, Bar Refaeli, 41, Blake Lively, 39, and Nina Agdal, 34.
DiCaprio was also briefly linked to model Eden Polani, 23, although sources denied they were romantically involved.
The birthday celebrations drew comparisons to scenes from The Wolf of Wall Street.
Star Reunites With Martin Scorsese for Gothic Thriller
Meanwhile, DiCaprio recently completed filming What Happens at Night, a gothic psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, 84.
The film, adapted from Peter Cameron's novel, also stars Jennifer Lawrence, 36, Mads Mikkelsen, 60, Patricia Clarkson, 66, and Jared Harris, 65.
The story follows an American couple traveling to a European town during winter to adopt a child. DiCaprio rose to fame through roles in Romeo + Juliet and Titanic, becoming a Hollywood heartthrob before establishing himself as an acclaimed actor.