Vance's MAGA-themed interpretation featured him and President Donald Trump, ICE, the Trump Accounts app, the White House, a helicopter, and Air Force One.

It also included a TrumpRx graphic accompanied by a chart suggesting prescription drug prices were falling, as well as a green upward-trending chart labeled "Investment in America."

The text accompanying the AI cover reads, "The Golden Age is now."

However, social media users quickly turned the vice president's attempt at meme culture into an opportunity for political mockery.

"This is so embarrassing that I thought it was a parody account. Imagine writing this after you destroyed the economy for Israel lmao," an X user raged.

"This is so tone deaf, it now makes sense how you acted surprised about the Midterms," right-wing political cartoonist George Alexopoulos wrote.

Others flooded social media with their own AI-generated variations of the cover art, replacing Vance's optimistic imagery with satirical depictions of Trump appearing to fall asleep in the Oval Office, Israeli flags, soaring gas prices, the Epstein list, and more.