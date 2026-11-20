'Embarrassing!' JD Vance Ruthlessly Mocked Over 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Cover as Veep Declares the 'Golden Age Is Now'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
JD Vance is being ruthlessly mocked for his failed attempt to join the Grand Theft Auto VI meme craze after posting his version of the iconic game's cover, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Grand Theft Auto series cover artwork typically features the game's main characters alongside imagery associated with its signature themes, including crime, gun violence, encounters with law enforcement, gang warfare, drugs, and luxury vehicles.
Critics Go Off on JD Vance: 'This Is Embarrassing'
Vance's MAGA-themed interpretation featured him and President Donald Trump, ICE, the Trump Accounts app, the White House, a helicopter, and Air Force One.
It also included a TrumpRx graphic accompanied by a chart suggesting prescription drug prices were falling, as well as a green upward-trending chart labeled "Investment in America."
The text accompanying the AI cover reads, "The Golden Age is now."
However, social media users quickly turned the vice president's attempt at meme culture into an opportunity for political mockery.
"This is so embarrassing that I thought it was a parody account. Imagine writing this after you destroyed the economy for Israel lmao," an X user raged.
"This is so tone deaf, it now makes sense how you acted surprised about the Midterms," right-wing political cartoonist George Alexopoulos wrote.
Others flooded social media with their own AI-generated variations of the cover art, replacing Vance's optimistic imagery with satirical depictions of Trump appearing to fall asleep in the Oval Office, Israeli flags, soaring gas prices, the Epstein list, and more.
JD Vance Fails to Connect to Younger Voters
Despite a myriad of memes about Vance, 41, the millennial vice president has repeatedly struggled to connect with internet users, including people in his own generation.
The vice president has made several attempts to capitalize on his online infamy and join in on jokes at his own expense.
However, his efforts have sometimes generated even more ridicule, with critics accusing him of trying too hard to be funny or missing the point of the original joke.
In March 2025, Vance attempted to embrace viral memes depicting him with exaggerated facial features, including oversized cheeks and a childlike appearance.
Earlier Meme Attempts
The trend intensified following his heated February 28 Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Vance asked the Ukrainian leader, "Have you said thank you once?"
The exchange inspired a wave of memes depicting Vance as a toddler demanding that Zelensky show gratitude, including one widely circulated edit captioned, “You have to say pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky.”
Rather than distance himself from the jokes, Vance appeared to embrace the trend on March 8, posting an edited version of the popular Leonardo DiCaprio pointing-at-the-screen meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with his own face replacing the actor’s.
However, the post prompted users to produce even more unflattering versions of the image, with some suggesting the vice president had ruined an otherwise popular meme.
Vance tried again in September 2025, responding to former MS NOW host Joy Reid’s comments suggesting his admission to Yale Law School could be viewed as a form of affirmative action for an Appalachian white applicant.
Instead of issuing a conventional political response, Vance posted an exaggerated baby-faced image of himself, referencing the same meme trend that had followed him for months.
JD Vance Presidential Dreams
Meanwhile, Vance has yet to decide whether to enter the 2028 presidential race, explaining that a campaign would require considerable preparation, including fundraising and building the necessary political infrastructure.
During a November 16 interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle, Vance said he expects to make a decision sometime in 2027.
Following the Republican midterm losses, Vance publicly acknowledged that the administration's policies had contributed to the party's defeat, specifically pointing to the war in Iran, rising costs of living, and America's relationship with Israel.
"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote in a November 4 post on X.
Vance's comments came as Republicans faced questions about their political future and the direction of the party heading into the 2028 presidential election. Trump also declined to say whether his vice president would seek the White House, telling reporters, "Maybe he won't run. I don't know who's going to run."
Adding to the uncertainty surrounding the Republican succession race, a Reuters/Ipsos poll published November 12 found Marco Rubio narrowly ahead of Vance in one measure of potential 2028 presidential candidates.