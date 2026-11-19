EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for Backing 'World's Most Violent and Misogynistic' Video Game
Nov. 19 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is under fire after the White House celebrated the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, with critics accusing the president of embracing a video game franchise notorious for its violence, misogyny and criminal excess.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 80-year-old president stars in a promotional video shared by the White House on X shortly after Rockstar Games released the long-awaited title.
White House Slammed Over 'MAGA City' GTA Promo Video
Captioned "WELCOME TO MAGA CITY XLVII", the montage appeared designed to capitalize on excitement surrounding the blockbuster game, which has attracted widespread attention following years of delays and anticipation.
But the stunt sparked an immediate backlash, with social media users and human rights activists questioning why the administration was associating itself with a franchise built around violence and lawlessness.
One critic wrote: "He's completely lost it. This is next level clown show f---ery."
Another complained: "This s--- is on some next-level cringe. You are trying to take something that is popular right now and make it yours. Someone come get Grandpa's phone."
Insiders Blast 'Bizarre' Link to Violent Game Franchise
A Washington source referenced controversies linked to Trump's treatment of women, and blasted: "The irony here is extraordinary. Donald Trump is effectively promoting a video game franchise that has spent decades glorifying violence, criminality and the exploitation of women, leading it to being branded the world's sickest, most violent and misogynistic video games. It's a bizarre association for a sitting president, but typical of him.
"This is a franchise built around carjacking, shootings, prostitution and organized crime. The fact that the White House thinks it's appropriate material for presidential publicity raises serious questions about its judgment.
"Trump has spent years presenting himself as the candidate of law and order, yet his administration is now borrowing imagery from a game where breaking the law is the entire point. The contradiction is difficult to ignore.
"Grand Theft Auto has a long and troubling history of depicting women as sexual objects, prostitutes and disposable characters. Seeing the White House enthusiastically associate itself with that legacy is deeply concerning.
"Given the controversies surrounding Trump's own treatment of women, embracing a franchise notorious for its misogynistic content sends an appalling message. It suggests the administration simply doesn't understand why these issues matter.
"The franchise has repeatedly faced criticism for allowing players to brutalize female characters. Whatever the entertainment value of these games, the White House should be thinking carefully before celebrating their imagery.
"Since the earliest editions, Grand Theft Auto has deliberately pushed boundaries with graphic violence, sexual content and criminal behavior. Controversy has always been part of its commercial appeal, which makes the White House's decision particularly striking.
"This looks like a calculated attempt to hijack one of the biggest entertainment launches of the decade. The White House clearly wants to tap into gaming culture, but the result feels more like an awkward political advertisement than a genuine celebration."
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Another political insider added: "There's something deeply ironic about a president who champions traditional American values borrowing the identity of a franchise famous for mocking those very values. Grand Theft Auto has always satirized American politics, consumerism and corruption.
"The administration appears desperate to make Trump look relevant to younger audiences, but dressing presidential propaganda up as Grand Theft Auto has only made the whole thing look ridiculous.
"This is what happens when political messaging becomes an endless pursuit of viral attention. The White House has taken a game associated with violence and misogyny and turned it into a presidential promotional opportunity.
"The problem isn't that millions of Americans enjoy Grand Theft Auto. It's that the White House has decided a franchise famous for murder, exploitation and criminality is somehow an appropriate vehicle for promoting the president."
The video backing the latest GTA instalment featured Trump walking among military aircraft, passing through heavily secured government buildings and gazing through windows, alongside footage of his presidential motorcade.
Trump narrated the montage, declaring: "Less than two years ago, the American people gave us a mandate to save America."
He added: "I delivered on every promise I made, and I think I delivered on far more."
Smooth Launch and New Female Lead Break Franchise Mold
Since its debut in 1997, the GTA series has allowed players to commit crimes, steal vehicles and attack civilians while navigating fictional cities inspired by American locations.
Its early editions established a reputation for provocative violence, while subsequent instalments attracted criticism over their depictions of women, sexual exploitation and the treatment of female characters.
The franchise has repeatedly featured strip clubs, prostitution and violent criminal organizations, prompting longstanding accusations its portrayal of women reinforces misogynistic stereotypes.
Those controversies have persisted despite the series becoming one of the most commercially successful entertainment properties in history.
The latest instalment, however, introduces a prominent female protagonist, Lucia, alongside her criminal partner Jason, marking a significant departure from the franchise's traditionally male-centered storytelling.
Their relationship has already attracted critical acclaim, with Edge magazine describing the pair as "one of the great partnerships in entertainment."
Meanwhile, The Guardian praised the game's sprawling environment as "the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen."
GTA's launch was also remarkably smooth, with no obvious technical failures, widespread server disruptions, or major glitches resembling those that troubled Cyberpunk 2077.
The polished release followed repeated postponements that had intensified expectations surrounding Rockstar's latest production.