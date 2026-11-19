A Washington source referenced controversies linked to Trump's treatment of women, and blasted: "The irony here is extraordinary. Donald Trump is effectively promoting a video game franchise that has spent decades glorifying violence, criminality and the exploitation of women, leading it to being branded the world's sickest, most violent and misogynistic video games. It's a bizarre association for a sitting president, but typical of him.

"This is a franchise built around carjacking, shootings, prostitution and organized crime. The fact that the White House thinks it's appropriate material for presidential publicity raises serious questions about its judgment.

"Trump has spent years presenting himself as the candidate of law and order, yet his administration is now borrowing imagery from a game where breaking the law is the entire point. The contradiction is difficult to ignore.

"Grand Theft Auto has a long and troubling history of depicting women as sexual objects, prostitutes and disposable characters. Seeing the White House enthusiastically associate itself with that legacy is deeply concerning.

"Given the controversies surrounding Trump's own treatment of women, embracing a franchise notorious for its misogynistic content sends an appalling message. It suggests the administration simply doesn't understand why these issues matter.

"The franchise has repeatedly faced criticism for allowing players to brutalize female characters. Whatever the entertainment value of these games, the White House should be thinking carefully before celebrating their imagery.

"Since the earliest editions, Grand Theft Auto has deliberately pushed boundaries with graphic violence, sexual content and criminal behavior. Controversy has always been part of its commercial appeal, which makes the White House's decision particularly striking.

"This looks like a calculated attempt to hijack one of the biggest entertainment launches of the decade. The White House clearly wants to tap into gaming culture, but the result feels more like an awkward political advertisement than a genuine celebration."