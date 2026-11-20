First Lady Melania Trump Fires Back at Democrats Over Planned Investigations Into Her Family: 'We Went Through a Lot Already'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
First Lady Melania Trump has dismissed concerns about potential congressional investigations into her family's business dealings, telling Democrats to concentrate on running the country instead.
The first lady addressed the issue on Thursday, November 19, while attending the New York premiere of her new two-part docuseries, Melania: The Series.
Asked whether she was worried about Democrats' plans to investigate her family after their victories in the 2026 midterm elections, she suggested the Trumps were accustomed to scrutiny.
Her remarks came one day after Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia announced plans to preserve documents belonging to members of the Trump family and several administration officials ahead of investigations expected to begin in January 2027.
Melania Trump Tells Democrats Her Family Has 'Been Through a Lot Already'
Speaking at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center, Melania was asked about Democrats' intentions to investigate her family's financial and business activities.
"Well, we went through a lot already, and we are used to it," she responded, before offering lawmakers some advice.
"I just suggest that they focus on a positive stuff and take time to take care of United States and not spend time into investigations," she added.
Her comments followed the Democrats' success in the November midterms, which gave the party control of the House of Representatives and Senate.
The incoming congressional majority has signaled plans to examine several aspects of the Trump administration and the president's family's business interests.
Robert Garcia Sends Document Preservation Letters to Trump's Family and Allies
On November 18, Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, announced that he had sent 12 document-preservation letters to members of Trump's inner circle.
Among those contacted were Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and former ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The letters instructed recipients to retain relevant documents and communications in anticipation of congressional inquiries after Democrats assume control of the House in January.
Potential subjects include the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, alleged conflicts of interest involving Kushner's investments, private contributions toward the planned White House ballroom, immigration enforcement, and the administration's handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The notices are not subpoenas and do not require recipients to immediately turn over documents. Instead, they establish a request to preserve potentially relevant material ahead of future investigations.
Robert Garcia Defends Investigations as White House Pushes Back
Garcia has defended the planned inquiries, arguing that congressional oversight is necessary to examine potential misconduct and conflicts of interest.
"Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse," he said. "These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning."
The White House has challenged the Democrats' approach. Counsel Will Scharf argued that the lawmakers do not yet have the authority associated with leading congressional committees and questioned whether their requests would carry over into the next Congress.
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis also criticized the plans, saying, "If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people."
The administration has maintained that the incoming lawmakers' requests lack legitimate oversight purposes, while Garcia has indicated that Democrats intend to proceed with their plans once they take control.
Melania Trump Attends Premiere of Her New Two-Part Docuseries
The political exchange took place during the premiere of Melania: The Series, which arrives on Prime Video on Friday, November 20.
The two-part project features episodes titled "Family & Trust" and "Pride & Honor." The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the first lady's life, including her family and experiences during her husband's second presidential term.
Melania also faced questions about her marriage during the red-carpet event. When a reporter asked about Donald Trump's worst habit, she initially declined to answer, saying, "Oh, that's private."
After being pressed for a response, she offered, "Trust, and, trust in family."
Donald did not attend the premiere, as he was returning from his trip to China. Several familiar faces from the Trump administration and the president's political circle attended the event instead.