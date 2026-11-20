First Lady Melania Trump has dismissed concerns about potential congressional investigations into her family's business dealings, telling Democrats to concentrate on running the country instead.

The first lady addressed the issue on Thursday, November 19, while attending the New York premiere of her new two-part docuseries, Melania: The Series.

Asked whether she was worried about Democrats' plans to investigate her family after their victories in the 2026 midterm elections, she suggested the Trumps were accustomed to scrutiny.

Her remarks came one day after Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia announced plans to preserve documents belonging to members of the Trump family and several administration officials ahead of investigations expected to begin in January 2027.