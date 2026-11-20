'Spin City' star Richard Kind, 69, Reveals 'Horrible' Health Diagnoses He's Battled for Decades — 'It's All Over My Body'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET
Spin City star Richard Kind has opened up about a secret health diagnosis he's been battling for years
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 69, shared he’s been living with vitiligo, an autoimmune condition in which patches of skin lose their pigment.
'I Don't Know How I Got It'
In a new interview, Kind says: "I have it all over my body", and said up until the age of 34, he had tanned skin.
The actor also detailed the "tough time" he has living with the condition both physically and mentally.
Kind, who played Paul Lassiter in the Michael J. Fox sitcom from 1996 to 2002, said: "I have dreams that I am a newscaster and I'm on film, and I see it at night, and... it is horrible — it's horrible, it's horrible."
The star said he wasn't clear what led to him coming down with the condition initially.
"I don't know how I got it," Kind said. "Could have been nerves. I could have caught a virus. I don't know what it was."
The Sitcom Star Has Decided To 'Live With Illness'
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor said that the condition began to develop after he took a Club Med vacation.
"I came back and all of a sudden, I started getting a white spot here, and then a white spot here, and it'd come on my hands, and then I could get a scratch, and the pigment would go," he said.
Kind told that he wears sunblock when he engages in outdoor activities such as golf, adding that he's not more susceptible to developing cancer than anyone else.
And After looking into various treatments, the star has decided to "live with the illness" rather than taking sorrel supplements or pills with UVs.
'My Anxiety Has Got Worse'
Elsewhere in the interview with the Inside of You podcast, Kind opened up about being "hugely" anxious", hinting that the political landscape in the U.S. is a source of his concerns.
He said: "I can't stand it, but I have great anxiety — great anxiety, and it's only gotten worse — because I love this country very, very much and I'm really worried."
Kind noted that he should probably stop listening to pundits like Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Heather Cox Richardson and more before he goes to sleep.
However, he admitted: "They're all brilliant and think better than I do and make me laugh and make me scared — and I like caring so much."
The actor admitted he doesn't take painkillers for his arthritic shoulders and knees, either, saying: "I never take aspirin. I never take painkillers."
Instead, he treats stage fright as fuel. "You say bad, I say exciting," Kind said, comparing opening night to the slow climb of a roller coaster.
His other outlet is the gym. "All my life I've been a size 40 waist. I am now a size 35 or 36," he said.
"And no jabs, no needles. It's me eating better, me eating not as much, and working out every single day."
He joked that if he had trained like this at 30 or 40, "I wouldn't have a career… I'd be too good-looking."