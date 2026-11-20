In a new interview, Kind says: "I have it all over my body", and said up until the age of 34, he had tanned skin.

The actor also detailed the "tough time" he has living with the condition both physically and mentally.

Kind, who played Paul Lassiter in the Michael J. Fox sitcom from 1996 to 2002, said: "I have dreams that I am a newscaster and I'm on film, and I see it at night, and... it is horrible — it's horrible, it's horrible."

The star said he wasn't clear what led to him coming down with the condition initially.

"I don't know how I got it," Kind said. "Could have been nerves. I could have caught a virus. I don't know what it was."