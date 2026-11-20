She feared her longtime pal, who had nearly died in 2018 after his colon burst from opioid abuse, was still not well enough to face the cameras.

"Jennifer was looking at Matthew as her friend, not as a television star," the source said.

But despite her fears, Perry, then 52, was determined to join his former castmates Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Aniston for HBO Max's highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion.

After years of struggles with substance abuse, he was eager to show fans – and himself – that he was sober and doing well.

But in a new Netflix documentary, The One About Matthew Perry, friends and family said the actor was absolutely not ready for the pressures of filming the feature-length reunion.