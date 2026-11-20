EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Tried to Protect Matthew Perry Before Reunion'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston was so alarmed by the late Matthew Perry's precarious health that she wanted the 2021 Friends reunion special to be canceled.
"Jennifer was worried about him and didn't want the reunion to come at the expense of his well-being," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Aniston Feared for Perry's Health
She feared her longtime pal, who had nearly died in 2018 after his colon burst from opioid abuse, was still not well enough to face the cameras.
"Jennifer was looking at Matthew as her friend, not as a television star," the source said.
But despite her fears, Perry, then 52, was determined to join his former castmates Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Aniston for HBO Max's highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion.
After years of struggles with substance abuse, he was eager to show fans – and himself – that he was sober and doing well.
But in a new Netflix documentary, The One About Matthew Perry, friends and family said the actor was absolutely not ready for the pressures of filming the feature-length reunion.
Perry's Sobriety Struggles Sparked Fresh Fears
Close friend and actor Kevin Pollak reveals Perry was again "struggling with sobriety."
"Because his health was so bad, he hadn't really been out in public since 2018," Perry's sister Mia Perry Bowick adds, referring to his 2018 near-death experience in which he spent five months recovering in a hospital.
After that, his "energy and life force" were "diminished," she explained.
"[He] wanted to be like, 'I'm here. I'm good, everything's fine,'" Bowick added.
But like Aniston, she realized that Matthew's claim that he was fit enough to participate in the reunion "was only sort of half-true," she said.
Aniston Wanted to Protect Perry
"Jennifer wanted Matthew to be safe, but he wanted to show everyone he was still standing. She was trying to protect her friend, but she couldn't make those choices for him," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"The heartbreaking truth is that nobody around him seemed to be protecting him, and he wasn't protecting himself, either," the source continued. "But Jennifer could see how vulnerable he was, and she wanted someone to step in."