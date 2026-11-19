EXCLUSIVE: Jared Kushner, Don Jr. and Eric Trump Hit With Sweeping Records Demands — as Democrats Prepare Investigations Into Alleged 'Billion-Dollar Corruption Schemes'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's family is facing a fresh congressional showdown after House Democrats demanded that Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump preserve records tied to alleged "billion-dollar corruption schemes," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to three congressional letters dated November 18 and obtained by Radar, Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, warned the president's relatives that their business dealings could face intensified scrutiny as Democrats prepare investigations in the 120th Congress.
The sweeping demands target financial transactions, business relationships and potential conflicts of interest involving the Trump family's growing commercial empire.
Trump Family's Billion-Dollar Deals Spark Alarm
In nearly identical letters to Trump's two sons, Garcia accused the family of pursuing lucrative business opportunities while benefiting from their father's position in the White House.
The California Democrat alleged that questionable financial arrangements had helped funnel billions of dollars into Trump family businesses. Garcia demanded that both brothers preserve all records, communications and information relevant to the allegations outlined in the letters.
The demands are preservation notices rather than subpoenas, but they signal potential future congressional investigations into the family's finances.
Kushner's Foreign Investments Raise Red Flags
Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former senior White House adviser, received a separate warning focused on his international investments and involvement in U.S. foreign policy.
Democrats raised concerns about his leadership of investment firm Affinity Partners while simultaneously participating in diplomatic efforts involving the Middle East, Gaza, Iran and Russia's war against Ukraine.
The letter alleged that Kushner's overlapping business and government roles created potential conflicts involving foreign investments, management fees and access to sensitive information.
Garcia questioned whether financial benefits connected to Kushner's business relationships could represent improper rewards for government decisions.
The allegations have not been established as wrongdoing, and the letter does not announce criminal charges against Kushner.
Trump Sons Face Billion-Dollar Questions
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were separately accused of benefiting from business ventures involving cryptocurrency, federal contracting opportunities and companies seeking favorable government treatment.
Democrats specifically highlighted the brothers' involvement with World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture.
Garcia alleged that the family's business relationships raised questions about whether wealthy investors and corporate interests were receiving preferential access to the administration.
The letter to Donald Trump Jr. also referenced concerns surrounding foreign interests and his business associations, while both brothers faced scrutiny over potential conflicts involving federal contracts and insider information.
Neither letter establishes that the brothers illegally obtained government benefits.
Democrats Prepare for Congressional Investigations
The letters signal a broader effort by Oversight Democrats to examine the Trump family's finances and potential conflicts of interest during the next Congress.
Garcia cited the House Oversight Committee's investigative authority and emphasized that Democrats intend to pursue accountability and legislative reforms.
However, the letters do not establish that formal investigations have been launched by the incoming Congress or that subpoenas have been authorized.
The escalating dispute could place Kushner and Trump's two eldest sons at the center of a politically explosive battle over the intersection of presidential power, private wealth and foreign influence.
Radar has not independently verified the corruption allegations outlined in the letters.
The allegations remain claims made by congressional Democrats, and the correspondence does not establish criminal wrongdoing.