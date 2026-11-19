President Donald Trump's family is facing a fresh congressional showdown after House Democrats demanded that Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump preserve records tied to alleged "billion-dollar corruption schemes," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to three congressional letters dated November 18 and obtained by Radar, Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, warned the president's relatives that their business dealings could face intensified scrutiny as Democrats prepare investigations in the 120th Congress.

The sweeping demands target financial transactions, business relationships and potential conflicts of interest involving the Trump family's growing commercial empire.