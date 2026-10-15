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Home > Politics > White House
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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Son-in-Law Jared Kushner's $6Billion Foreign Investment Empire Under Fire in Explosive White House Lawsuit

President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

Jared Kushner's $6billion investment firm faces scrutiny over foreign financial ties and potential conflicts of interest.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is facing explosive allegations over his multibillion-dollar investment empire, with a government watchdog accusing him of wielding enormous influence over American foreign policy while maintaining financial ties to foreign governments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a 45-page federal lawsuit on Thursday, October 14, alleging Kushner has failed to disclose financial interests connected to his diplomatic work during Trump's second administration.

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Billions in Foreign Investments

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Photo of Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

Kushner's investment firm reportedly manages more than $6billion in assets, with 99 percent backed by foreign investors.

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At the center of the controversy is Kushner's private investment firm, Affinity Partners, which manages more than $6billion in assets.

The complaint alleges approximately 99 percent of those assets belong to foreign investors, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Kushner established the firm after leaving the White House in 2021.

Within six months, the company secured a staggering $2billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The lawsuit cites earlier reporting that Saudi investment advisers initially raised concerns about the firm's experience, operations and potential reputational risks.

Despite those objections, the investment proceeded.

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Saudi Billions Raise Questions

Mohammed bin Salman,Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested $2billion in Kushner's firm following his first White House stint.

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CREW argues Kushner's financial relationships present potential conflicts because he continues to represent the United States in sensitive international negotiations. His diplomatic work has included efforts involving Israel and Hamas, Russia and Ukraine, and the conflict involving Iran.

The watchdog alleges the overlap between those responsibilities and his business interests makes financial transparency especially important. The complaint also cites reports that Affinity's investors generally pay annual management fees equivalent to approximately two percent of their investments.

According to figures cited in the filing, those fees have generated tens of millions of dollars annually for the firm.

The lawsuit does not establish that Kushner personally profited from a particular diplomatic decision.

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Where Are the Financial Disclosures?

Photo of Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

The White House and State Department reportedly told a watchdog they had no financial disclosures on file for Kushner.

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The watchdog claims Kushner has failed to file the public financial disclosures it believes are required under the Ethics in Government Act. In July, CREW requested records from both the White House and State Department.

According to the complaint, both agencies responded that they had no such disclosures. That absence has become a central issue in the lawsuit, with CREW arguing the public cannot properly evaluate potential conflicts without knowing the extent of Kushner's financial holdings.

Kushner has previously rejected suggestions that his business relationships influence his diplomatic decisions. In an October 8 public response cited in the complaint, he insisted he had never taken diplomatic action to benefit himself, Affinity, or its investors.

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Jared Kushner Pushes Back

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Jared Kushner,Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Kushner, here with wife Ivanka Trump, maintains his business interests have never influenced his diplomatic decisions.

He also maintained that outside ethics counsel and White House lawyers had confirmed his compliance with applicable requirements.

CREW nevertheless wants a federal judge to compel the financial disclosures it believes Kushner owes the American public.

The lawsuit additionally challenges his authority to perform certain government functions without formal appointment.

No court has ruled that Kushner violated federal ethics laws or improperly benefited from his diplomatic work.

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