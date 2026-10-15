EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Son-in-Law Jared Kushner's $6Billion Foreign Investment Empire Under Fire in Explosive White House Lawsuit

At the center of the controversy is Kushner's private investment firm, Affinity Partners, which manages more than $6billion in assets.

The complaint alleges approximately 99 percent of those assets belong to foreign investors, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Kushner established the firm after leaving the White House in 2021.

Within six months, the company secured a staggering $2billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The lawsuit cites earlier reporting that Saudi investment advisers initially raised concerns about the firm's experience, operations and potential reputational risks.

Despite those objections, the investment proceeded.