Jared Kushner Fires Back at Explosive Report Involving Hacked iPhone and Secret Billion-Dollar Deals: 'Completely Insane'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Jared Kushner has threatened to sue after an upcoming book claims President Trump's son-in-law oversaw a pair of foreign slush funds backed by governments in the Middle East, RadarOnline.com can report.
Screenshots from Kushner's iPhone were reportedly found on a remote server run by Russia's foreign military intelligence agency, according to the bombshell new tome.
Jared Kushner Accused of Having Secret Foreign Bank Accounts
In his new book Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed's Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, author Matthew Cole reveals that Kushner oversaw roughly $2 billion in secret foreign bank accounts funded by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
A portion of the book published in Vanity Fair alleges that roughly $750million was transferred into an account at First Abu Dhabi Bank held by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-funded charity. Kushner was allegedly a signatory on the account, giving him access to it, but was not its owner, according to the report.
Cole writes that the account was intended to serve as a foreign policy fund and alleges that the charity was used to support the UAE’s overseas military and intelligence operations.
The book also alleges that a separate account in Israel received roughly $1 billion intended for Kushner's personal benefit.
Jared Kushner Pushes Back
Kushner has slammed the book and the accusations, railing on X that they were "outrageous and categorically false." "The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened," Kushner posted. "We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them. No bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable details were provided to support these extraordinary accusations."
Ivanka Trump's husband pointed to the timeline of the accusations, which reportedly came during Donald's first term in office. "During the period in question, I was one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened."
He added, "These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent."
Jared Kushner's Lawyers Step in and Step Up
Kushner's lawyer, Chad Mizelle, also hit back at the article on behalf of his client and threatened to sue the publication.
"Before publication, we sent Simon & Schuster a detailed 13-page letter responding to and categorically denying the extraordinary allegations made against my client, Jared Kushner, and challenging the total absence of supporting evidence," Mizelle tweeted. "Vanity Fair has now published an excerpt amplifying these false and defamatory allegations. We have seen no credible evidence substantiating any of these claims, and we question what independent verification Vanity Fair conducted before publishing them. We intend to pursue legal action against those responsible and hold them accountable."
The White House Responds
Speaking to reporters Friday, Trump brushed aside the potential tsunami of allegations aimed at his son-in-law.
"It's a false story. It's a false story. It's a totally false story. It was totally an incorrect story. It was just fake news. Amazing," Trump said.
White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung was a bit more blunt, slamming the "bulls--t Vanity Fair article comes from a book that is complete fiction, and was fabricated from the warped mind of a failed spy thriller writer.
"He presents no evidence or even a shred of documentation. Just mysterious words from unnamed sources."