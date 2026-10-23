Jared Kushner Fires Back at Explosive Report Involving Hacked iPhone and Secret Billion-Dollar Deals: 'Completely Insane'

In his new book Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed's Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, author Matthew Cole reveals that Kushner oversaw roughly $2 billion in secret foreign bank accounts funded by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A portion of the book published in Vanity Fair alleges that roughly $750million was transferred into an account at First Abu Dhabi Bank held by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-funded charity. Kushner was allegedly a signatory on the account, giving him access to it, but was not its owner, according to the report.

Cole writes that the account was intended to serve as a foreign policy fund and alleges that the charity was used to support the UAE’s overseas military and intelligence operations.

The book also alleges that a separate account in Israel received roughly $1 billion intended for Kushner's personal benefit.