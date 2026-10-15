EXCLUSIVE: Jared Kushner Faces Bid to Strip Him of White House Power — as Trump's Son-in-Law Accused of Exercising Authority Without Senate Confirmation

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner could be stripped of his influential White House diplomatic role after a government watchdog launched an explosive constitutional lawsuit challenging his authority to negotiate on behalf of the United States, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a federal lawsuit on October 14, accusing Kushner of exercising significant government power without Senate confirmation or complying with mandatory financial disclosure requirements.

The lawsuit seeks a court order preventing Kushner from continuing his diplomatic duties unless he satisfies the legal requirements governing federal officials.