EXCLUSIVE: Jared Kushner Faces Bid to Strip Him of White House Power — as Trump's Son-in-Law Accused of Exercising Authority Without Senate Confirmation
Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner could be stripped of his influential White House diplomatic role after a government watchdog launched an explosive constitutional lawsuit challenging his authority to negotiate on behalf of the United States, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a federal lawsuit on October 14, accusing Kushner of exercising significant government power without Senate confirmation or complying with mandatory financial disclosure requirements.
The lawsuit seeks a court order preventing Kushner from continuing his diplomatic duties unless he satisfies the legal requirements governing federal officials.
Kushner's Diplomatic Power Under Fire
Although Kushner holds no formal government position, the president's son-in-law has emerged as one of Trump's most influential foreign policy negotiators.
He has participated in high-stakes diplomatic efforts involving Israel, Iran, Russia, and Ukraine, working alongside Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.
But CREW argues Kushner's responsibilities extend far beyond those of an informal presidential adviser.
The organization claims his involvement in international negotiations amounts to exercising federal authority without undergoing the constitutional appointment process. Under the Constitution's Appointments Clause, certain government officials must receive presidential appointment and Senate confirmation before exercising their authority.
Watchdog Demands Kushner Be Blocked
CREW argues Kushner's diplomatic responsibilities require that level of oversight, regardless of whether he receives a government paycheck.
The lawsuit names several senior Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Witkoff.
CREW wants the court to prevent administration officials from enabling Kushner to continue performing duties it argues are reserved for properly appointed federal officers. The watchdog is also demanding financial disclosures that would reveal potential conflicts involving Kushner's private business interests.
Kushner operates Affinity Partners, an investment firm managing more than $6billion in assets, including substantial investments from foreign entities.
Trump Administration Defends Kushner
CREW argues those financial relationships raise serious questions about whether his private business interests could overlap with American diplomatic priorities.
The Trump administration has rejected the allegations, maintaining Kushner is a private citizen volunteering his diplomatic services at the president's request.
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly insisted his business activities are separate from his government-related work.
Kushner's attorney, Chad Mizelle, also dismissed the lawsuit as "without merit," arguing the watchdog lacks legal standing to bring the case. Mizelle maintained that government and outside ethics attorneys had reviewed Kushner's arrangement and determined it complied with applicable requirements.
Kushner's Diplomatic Future Hangs in Balance
During Trump's first administration, Kushner served as a formal senior adviser and submitted financial disclosures despite receiving no salary.
His current arrangement, however, has placed him at the center of major international negotiations without the same public transparency.
The lawsuit now asks a federal judge to determine whether Kushner's diplomatic influence violates constitutional safeguards.
If CREW succeeds, Kushner could be barred from continuing his current diplomatic activities unless the administration complies with the applicable appointment and disclosure requirements.