EXCLUSIVE: How JFK Jr. Died Suffering From a Broken Heart — With his Sexless Marriage in Tatters and Wife Carolyn Doing Cocaine

"It's unlikely they would have fulfilled that 'till death do us part' marriage vow if they hadn't died in the plane crash," one source told RadarOnline.com .

John F. Kennedy Jr .'s ill-fated marriage to blonde beauty Carolyn Bessette was already in a death spiral when their private plane plummeted into the sea off Martha's Vineyard, the beautiful couple's closest friends have revealed.

The insider claimed: "They were both totally fed up with each other. She cheated on him and broke his heart. As well as that, at the time of John and Carolyn's deaths, they hadn't had s-- for months, and her cocaine habit was starting to take over her life."

JFK Jr.'s fame as the Prince of Camelot, Bessette's unbridled cocaine use, as well as a scandalous fling with one of his pals, also combined to strain his union to the breaking point.

A full year before the couple died in 1999, we can reveal an old friend from college got a peek at an entry in his journal that read: "What happened to us, C? What happened to our love?"

When the friend asked him about it, JFK Jr. confessed: "Carolyn and I are not close anymore. We haven't had s-- in months. We're not even sleeping in the same bed."