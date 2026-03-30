Joseph Duggar 'Didn't Ask' About His Own Children During Jail Phone Call With Wife Kendra — As Disgraced TV Star Could Face Life in Prison on Molestation Charges
March 30 2026, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
Joseph and Kendra Duggar talked about their finances, where she is hiding out and the Bible during their four-minute jailhouse phone call.
However, the one subject that never came up between the troubled pair was the health and status of their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joseph and Kendra Communicate
Joseph is finally in Bay County, Florida, where he awaits his first court appearance on Tuesday, March 31. As Radar has reported, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday, March 18, for allegedly molesting a child during a family vacation to Florida's panhandle back in 2020.
Two days after his arrest, he was able to call Kendra on a recorded line. Joseph, 31, revealed he was placed in solitary confinement for his safety, while Kendra hinted at her current location.
At no time during their talk did either share any affectionate messages or even mention their four children, who were taken from their home after the couple were each hit with child endangerment charges for allegedly putting locks on the outside of their kids' bedroom doors.
Won't Somebody Think of the Children?
Critics online jumped on what they called "the oddest interaction," with one person commenting on Reddit, "He did not ask about her or his children. That says A LOT. He’s more worried about himself than about his children."
Another person noted, "No remorse in either of their voices," as another railed, "She’s talking to him like nothing has happened!!! It’s insane!!"
While one person jumped in, "No 'I love you'. No 'how’s the kids'. Etc. They could have an entire convo that didn’t have to be a concern about being recorded. Come on."
Joseph All Alone
As Radar reported, Joseph was kept in isolation while in the Arkansas jail to protect him from other inmates who may have wanted to capitalize on his "celebrity status."
The 31-year-old was seemingly abandoned by much of his family while behind bars and was visited only by his attorney.
In that jail-line recorded phone call to his wife, Kendra, Joseph spoke about what it was like behind bars.
"I'm in solitary," he confessed, telling Kendra that he spends "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the facility.
"Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he continued.
He also shared that he received some comfort reading the Bible while he waits.
"They got me a Bible in here," Joseph told his wife. "Reading the Bible has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situation – situations."
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Joseph Faces Life in Prison
Joseph could have plenty of time for reading if he is found guilty of molesting a minor, as his alleged crime occurred in Florida, which has some of the strictest child molestation laws in the nation.
According to information obtained by the Muscaw Law Group in Naples, Florida, if the victim is less than 12 years of age, and the offender is 18 years of age or older, the crime is considered a "life felony."
Authorities told Radar the allegations dated back to a family vacation in 2020.
"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."