Joseph Duggar 'Didn't Ask' About His Own Children During Jail Phone Call With Wife Kendra — As Disgraced TV Star Could Face Life in Prison on Molestation Charges

As Radar reported, Joseph was kept in isolation while in the Arkansas jail to protect him from other inmates who may have wanted to capitalize on his "celebrity status."

The 31-year-old was seemingly abandoned by much of his family while behind bars and was visited only by his attorney.

In that jail-line recorded phone call to his wife, Kendra, Joseph spoke about what it was like behind bars.

"I'm in solitary," he confessed, telling Kendra that he spends "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the facility.

"Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he continued.

He also shared that he received some comfort reading the Bible while he waits.

"They got me a Bible in here," Joseph told his wife. "Reading the Bible has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situation – situations."