President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are at the center of a $150million legal battle over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) funding after a federal appeals court blocked the administration's efforts to terminate research grants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Trump administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that found its sweeping cancellation of federally funded academic research projects likely violated the First Amendment.