EXCLUSIVE: Trump and Pete Hegseth Dealt Supreme Court Blow in Explosive $150M DEI Funding Battle
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are at the center of a $150million legal battle over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) funding after a federal appeals court blocked the administration's efforts to terminate research grants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Trump administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that found its sweeping cancellation of federally funded academic research projects likely violated the First Amendment.
Trump's $150Million Funding War
The legal showdown, filed under Trump v. Thakur, centers on approximately $150million in grants awarded through the National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to researchers within the University of California system.
The administration is fighting to reverse a preliminary injunction requiring the reinstatement of grants terminated under Trump's controversial anti-DEI executive orders.
The dispute erupted after Trump issued executive orders in January 2025 directing federal agencies to eliminate grants and programs associated with DEI initiatives. The administration argued that funding projects promoting diversity-related policies no longer aligned with its priorities.
Pete Hegseth Dragged Into Expanding Legal War
However, University of California researchers challenged the cancellations, accusing federal officials of unlawfully targeting academic projects because of their viewpoints. A federal district judge sided with the researchers, issuing a preliminary injunction restoring certain grants.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals subsequently upheld the injunction covering DEI-related terminations, concluding that the government likely violated constitutional protections against viewpoint discrimination.
Hegseth is among numerous senior administration officials named in the Supreme Court filing, alongside Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Defense Department is also implicated in related litigation involving additional terminated research grants.
Trump's DOJ Battles Federal Judges
Court records reveal that researchers expanded their lawsuit to challenge funding cancellations involving the Defense Department, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Health and Human Services. A separate preliminary injunction covering those additional agencies has also been appealed.
The filing does not accuse Hegseth of personally ordering the specific $150million in grant cancellations. In its Supreme Court petition, Trump's Justice Department argued that federal agencies must retain the authority to determine which research projects deserve taxpayer funding.
Government attorneys warned that the Ninth Circuit's decision threatens presidential authority over federal spending priorities.
The administration insisted that the First Amendment does not require taxpayers to continue subsidizing research advancing viewpoints rejected by elected officials.
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$59M Still Hanging in the Balance
Attorneys argued the ruling could force future administrations to maintain funding commitments established by their predecessors. The financial implications are substantial.
According to the government's petition, approximately $59 million remained undistributed under the disputed NSF and NEH grants when they were terminated. Some awards were scheduled to continue through November 2029.
The Justice Department is now asking the Supreme Court to review whether federal agencies may terminate competitive research grants based on the viewpoints advanced by those projects.
The high-stakes dispute could establish significant constitutional boundaries governing federal research funding and presidential authority over taxpayer-supported programs.