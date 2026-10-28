EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Education Chief Linda McMahon Blasted Over $43K Office Makeover as Students Face Brutal Funding Cuts

President Donald Trump's Education Secretary Linda McMahon is facing fierce criticism from two powerful Democratic senators over plans to spend more than $43,000 on new office furniture while students and schools grapple with sweeping federal education cuts, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to a congressional letter dated October 28 and obtained by Radar, Senators Patty Murray and Tammy Baldwin demanded answers over a proposed $43,278.64 furniture purchase, accusing McMahon of prioritizing her office renovations while the Trump administration slashes education programs and eliminates federal jobs.

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Senators Blast Linda McMahon's $43K Furniture Plans

Source: MEGA McMahon is facing criticism over plans to spend $43K on office furniture amid education cuts.

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The lawmakers have accused McMahon of wasting taxpayer money at a time when families, teachers, and students are facing significant financial uncertainty. "It has come to our attention that as you cut off funding for students, push out staff, and do all you can to illegally dismantle the very Department you lead, you plan to spend $43,278.64 on new furniture for your own office," the senators wrote. They continued: "You vowed to put yourself out of a job; now you expect American taxpayers to pick up the tab to refurbish your own office." The letter also referenced nearly $5billion in higher education funding cuts, including reductions affecting TRIO and Federal Work Study programs.

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Education Cuts Spark Congressional Outrage

Source: MEGA Senators Patty Murray and Tammy Baldwin blasted McMahon's spending priorities.

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Murray, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Baldwin, ranking member of the appropriations subcommittee overseeing education funding, accused McMahon of applying different standards to herself and federal employees. The senators alleged that the administration has pushed out nearly half of the Education Department's workforce while pursuing efforts to transfer core departmental functions to other federal agencies. "But it is clear that you do not think that you should have to abide by the same rules you want to apply to others," they wrote. The lawmakers argued that McMahon's planned furniture expenditure sends the wrong message to Americans affected by education funding reductions.

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Senators Expose Alleged Unsafe Working Conditions

Source: MEGA Lawmakers raised concerns about unsafe working conditions under Trump's administration.

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The congressional letter also highlighted reports of deteriorating workplace conditions affecting Education Department employees. According to the senators, workers have been required to report to offices plagued by leaking ceilings, mold in kitchens, extreme temperatures caused by failing heating and cooling systems, and insect traps containing dead and live bugs. The lawmakers questioned why McMahon's office would receive new furnishings while employees allegedly face unsafe conditions. They described the purchase as "unjustifiable" while students lose access to educational services.

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'Sick of the Corruption, Sick of the Waste'

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Source: MEGA Senators accused McMahon of wasting taxpayer money as education programs face cuts.