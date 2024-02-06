Uncovered: WWE Founder Vince McMahon's Wife Linda Considered $2.3 Billion Divorce Before Bombshell Sex Trafficking Allegations

"This is just the latest of Vince's many indiscretions, but now she has to bear the humiliation of the world knowing her husband is allegedly paying off the women he beds," according to a sensational report that was published after the bombshell allegations.

That June, an expose from the Wall Street Journal revealed that the WWE was looking into accusations of a massive hush money payment McMahon had made to cover up an alleged tryst with ex-employee Janel Grant, which led to the discovery of a total of $14.6 million in hidden settlements with four women, including two who accused him of sexual misconduct.

McMahon retired that July while the board of directors conducted their investigation against him and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Both denied wrongdoing.