On November 13, 32-year-old Mary 'Hanna' Mattingly pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of a minor and possessing material containing a sexual performance by a minor.

A Kentucky teacher tearfully confessed to sexually assaulting a student in court, according to reports RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mary 'Hanna' Mattingly will be sentenced in January.

As part of a plea deal, she'll likely serve five years in prison for both charges. After serving 85% of her sentence, she could be eligible for parole.

When Mattingly is released from prison, she'll be required to register as a s-x offender.

She will learn her sentence on January 21, 2027.