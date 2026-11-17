Kentucky Teacher Reportedly Sobs in Court as She Admits to Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Student
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
A Kentucky teacher tearfully confessed to sexually assaulting a student in court, according to reports RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On November 13, 32-year-old Mary 'Hanna' Mattingly pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of a minor and possessing material containing a sexual performance by a minor.
Mary 'Hanna' Mattingly Plea Deal Details
As part of a plea deal, she'll likely serve five years in prison for both charges. After serving 85% of her sentence, she could be eligible for parole.
When Mattingly is released from prison, she'll be required to register as a s-x offender.
She will learn her sentence on January 21, 2027.
Anonymous Letter Exposed Relationship
Before her arrest, Mattingly worked as a substitute teacher at Bardstown High School, where it was discovered that she had sexual relations with a 16-year-old.
The investigation into the wife and mother was prompted after school officials received an anonymous letter revealing the relationship.
"I am writing to report a serious concern regarding a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student. I have reason to believe that the teacher and student have been communicating inappropriately through Snapchat," the letter, according to a publication, reads.
"Specifically, I have information indicating that their communication has been sexual in nature and has included the exchange of explicit photos."
Police Uncovered Sexual Contact and Explicit Images
The outlet reported that on the day the letter was received, March 26, Superintendent Ryan Clark met with Mattingly and suspended her with pay.
Four days later, on March 30, she was terminated and arrested by the Bardstown Police Department.
According to the department, an investigation was launched after the school contacted police.
Detectives uncovered Mattingly "engaged in sexual contact" with a student. They also found she sent "partially nude" images of herself to the same teenager.
Locker Room Meetups Escalated Into Snapchat Texts
The relationship reportedly took place between March 1 and July 31, 2025.
Per statements obtained by the publication, the teacher would ask the teen to help clean the girls' locker room.
But when they met up, they instead would "sit down and talk about [Mattingly's] life and what is going on," the student told detectives.
Eventually, their conversations moved to Snapchat, where they began to talk "more and more."
These conversations would turn sexual.