EXCLUSIVE: 'Scores of Celebrities Hiding Behind Privacy Injunctions' Like David Walliams

Walliams denies allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

His failed legal challenge has renewed scrutiny of privacy laws, with Ministry of Justice figures showing 111 applications for interim privacy injunctions between 2016 and 2026.

The controversy has raised questions about whether wealthy public figures can use expensive legal proceedings to prevent allegations from receiving public scrutiny, even when those claims concern potentially serious misconduct.

Official statistics reveal 11 new applications during the first six months of 2025, the highest figure recorded over the period examined.

There were also six proceedings concerning existing injunctions, while the total number of privacy-related proceedings reached 18 during those six months.