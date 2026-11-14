Ben Shapiro's MAGA Movie Starring Rob Lowe and James Franco Branded a 'Dull, Turgid Slog' by Critics

Ben Shapiro's first screenplay, Confession, has drawn sharply divided reviews following its November 11 release, with The Hollywood Reporter critic Frank Scheck dismissing the Rob Lowe and James Franco-led drama as a "dull, turgid slog."

The 132-minute film, produced by Shapiro's conservative media company, The Daily Wire, received a one-night theatrical release in approximately 100 U.S. theaters before becoming available through the company's streaming platform.

It also premiered at the 2026 Warsaw International Film Festival in October.

The project marks Shapiro's screenwriting debut. Directed by Václav Marhoul, the historical drama is set in Moscow during Joseph Stalin's 1938 purges and explores faith, morality, and survival under an oppressive regime.