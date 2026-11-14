Former Trump Superfan Who Attended 100 Rallies Brands Prez the 'King of Swamp'

Frazier was among Trump's most dedicated rally supporters, joining a small circle of followers who regularly traveled between states to see the president speak.

According to Politico and The Washington Post, he estimates that he attended more than 100 rallies after first becoming involved in Trump's 2015 presidential campaign. Members of the group, known as the Front Row Joes, often camped outside venues to secure seats close to the stage.

His frustration centers on Trump's original promise to tackle political corruption and limit the influence of lobbyists.

"I go back to 2015 when he came down the stairs and he said that he was going to drain the swamp and lobbyists were bad," Frazier told CNN.

He argued that the president has failed to deliver on that pledge, pointing to the influence of wealthy political donors, including Elon Musk.

"There's more lobbyists involved now, and the swamp has gotten bigger," he said.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Frazier delivered an even harsher assessment of the president: "He's the king of swamp."