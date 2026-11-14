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Home > Celebrity > Steve Martin!

Steve Martin and Martin Short Take Another Swipe at Trump — After Previously Mocking Prez's ICE Crackdown and Gulf of Mexico Name Change

Steve Martin Martin Short Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Steve Martin and Martin Short joked about Trump at an event in New York

Nov. 14 2026, Published 10:08 a.m. ET

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Steve Martin and Martin Short have taken another shot at President Donald Trump, delivering a pointed joke about his appearance during a tribute to legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The longtime comedy partners brought politics into their nearly six-minute comedy set at the Museum of Modern Art's 2026 Film Benefit in New York on November 12.

Their latest remarks came nearly 21 months after they poked fun at Trump's policies during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.

The comedians joined a star-studded lineup celebrating Spielberg, but their Trump punchline provided one of the evening's most talked-about moments.

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Steve Martin and Martin Short Take Aim at Trump During Steven Spielberg Tribute

Steven Spielberg
Source: MEGA

Steven Spielberg was honored at the Museum of Modern Art's 2026 Film Benefit

The MoMA benefit brought together several major Hollywood names to celebrate Spielberg's contributions to the film industry.

Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt and Bruce Springsteen were among the stars who attended the November 12 gathering. Martin and Short also took the stage to deliver a humorous tribute to the acclaimed director.

Martin opened one exchange by mentioning Spielberg's 1985 film The Color Purple, which received 11 Academy Award nominations.

"When I think of The Color Purple, I think of a true Spielberg classic," he said.

Short quickly turned the conversation toward Trump.

"Well, that is so interesting, because when I think of The Color Purple, I think of Trump's face when he's climbing a flight of stairs," he responded, according to USA Today.

The pair also poked fun at Spielberg's filmography, including his 2026 science fiction movie Disclosure Day.

When Martin asked which Spielberg movie had changed his life, Short named the latest release, turning the compliment into another joke at the director's expense.

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SNL 50 Anniversary Special Featured Earlier Trump Jokes

Steve Martin Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Steve Martin opened for the SNL anniversay special in February last year

Their latest political humor brought back memories of their appearance at SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025.

Martin opened the NBC celebration with a monologue that included a dig at Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

The comedian joked that he had recently been vacationing on a friend's boat in the "Gulf of Steve Martin."

The remark referenced Trump's January 2025 executive order directing federal agencies to use Gulf of America instead of Gulf of Mexico in U.S. government communications.

Martin's monologue then brought Short into the action, setting up another joke about the administration's immigration policies.

Short, who was born in Canada, joined his longtime comedy partner onstage as Martin asked whether he had his passport.

When Short admitted he did not, Martin shouted, "ICE! Get him!"

The gag continued as performers dressed as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers pretended to drag Short away.

"No! No! I'll cooperate! I'll name names. Mike Myers, Jim Carrey!" Short yelled.

Martin finished the exchange with another joke about their friendship, saying, "Marty and I have worked together so long, we can actually finish each other's careers."

ICE Joke and Gulf of Mexico Gag Put Duo's Political Humor on Display

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Steve Martin Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Steve Martin introduced Martin Short as "the only Canadian who wasn't in Schitt's Creek"

The SNL appearance combined two separate political jokes, with Martin targeting Trump's geographical renaming order before the pair turned to immigration enforcement.

Both moments drew attention because they brought the president's second-term agenda into the anniversary special's comedy.

However, the comedians have previously explained that political material is not the main focus of their joint performances.

In a 2018 interview with The Daily Beast, Short discussed their approach to addressing Trump and his administration in their comedy.

"First of all, Steve and I have great respect for the fact that we don't just want a liberal audience," he said.

Short explained that they wanted people with different political beliefs to feel comfortable attending their shows.

"So you want the audience to feel that this is, in a way, a safe zone. A zone where they're not going to be made to feel like a jerk because they voted one way," he added.

He also explained that their goal was not to turn their performances into political shows, even though they sometimes incorporated political references into their material.

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