Steve Martin and Martin Short Take Another Swipe at Trump — After Previously Mocking Prez's ICE Crackdown and Gulf of Mexico Name Change

Steve Martin and Martin Short have taken another shot at President Donald Trump, delivering a pointed joke about his appearance during a tribute to legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The longtime comedy partners brought politics into their nearly six-minute comedy set at the Museum of Modern Art's 2026 Film Benefit in New York on November 12.

Their latest remarks came nearly 21 months after they poked fun at Trump's policies during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.

The comedians joined a star-studded lineup celebrating Spielberg, but their Trump punchline provided one of the evening's most talked-about moments.