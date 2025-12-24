EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg Facing Conspiracy Theory His Top-Secret New UFO Movie 'Features Real Aliens'
Dec. 24 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Steven Spielberg is at the center of conspiracy theories, with claims circulating his highly secretive new UFO film may feature real aliens or extraterrestrial technology.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders say the notion been fueled by the director's long-standing association with the sci-fi genre and the film's deliberately opaque marketing.
The Truth Behind Steven Spielberg's New Alien Film
Spielberg, 79, is currently preparing the release of an as-yet-unofficially-titled science fiction film about UFOs, reportedly now called Disclosure, which completed filming in the summer and stars Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O'Connor, and Colman Domingo.
Billboards teasing the project have appeared in New York and Los Angeles, promising "All will be disclosed," and a trailer is expected to debut ahead of the next Avatar installment. The secrecy has reignited beliefs Spielberg enjoys privileged access to classified information.
A source close to the production said, "There is a belief in certain circles that Spielberg would not make another UFO movie unless there was something fundamentally different about it. The level of secrecy has convinced conspiracy theorists that this goes beyond fiction, and some genuinely think he has been given access to material the public has never seen."
The theories draw on decades-old anecdotes about Spielberg's relationship with political and scientific figures. Shortly after ET the Extra-Terrestrial was released in 1982, then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan hosted a private White House screening.
Spielberg later recalled Reagan stood up afterward and said: "There are a number of people in this room who know that everything on that screen is absolutely true."
'A Carefully Constructed Big Reveal'
Spielberg added in 2011: "The whole room laughed because he presented it like a joke. But he wasn't smiling as he said it." Such stories have helped fuel speculation Spielberg embedded hidden truths in his earlier sci-fi films, such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds, about the existence of aliens.
Another movie source said, "People who already believe the government is hiding proof of aliens see Spielberg as the perfect messenger. They think his movies have been preparing the public for the ultimate 'disclosure' for years."
The suspicions have intensified after Montreal-based magician and YouTuber Chris Ramsay, who focuses on UFO theories, posted a viral message outlining what he called a radical possibility being contained in Spielberg's new project.
He wrote the director had been "chosen to deliver the next phase of disclosure," adding: "Not a leak in the traditional sense, but a carefully constructed big reveal."
'This Film Features an Actual UFO'
Ramsay went further, asking whether Spielberg had been granted "unprecedented access" to UFO footage or even "an actual UFO."
He added, "Imagine watching the opening credits to see these words: 'This film features an actual UFO.' It instantly becomes the highest-grossing film of all time, and Americans get to serve disclosure while we eat our butter popcorn."
Ramsay later suggested the film could itself be a smokescreen, writing it might be "another way to control the narrative."
He added: "Good luck searching (for) 'UFO Disclosure' after this movie hits the theaters." Interest has also centered on the film's New Jersey shoot, following unexplained aerial sightings there last year, which were later confirmed by Donald Trump's administration as drones.
Cast members have declined to discuss the plot, adding to speculation rife around the film's content.
While making Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Spielberg consulted J Allen Hynek, a scientific adviser to the U.S. Air Force on UFOs, later saying he owed "a lot to his instilling in me a professional's point of view on this kind of field reporting."
In 2023, Spielberg admitted, "I don't believe we're alone in the universe. I think it's mathematically impossible that we are the only intelligent species in the cosmos. I think that's totally impossible."
The Hollywood legend added: "At the same time, it also seems impossible that someone would visit us from 400 million light-years from here – except in the movies – unless it figures out some way of jumping the shark, so to speak, and getting here through wormholes."