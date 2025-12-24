Spielberg, 79, is currently preparing the release of an as-yet-unofficially-titled science fiction film about UFOs, reportedly now called Disclosure, which completed filming in the summer and stars Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O'Connor, and Colman Domingo.

Billboards teasing the project have appeared in New York and Los Angeles, promising "All will be disclosed," and a trailer is expected to debut ahead of the next Avatar installment. The secrecy has reignited beliefs Spielberg enjoys privileged access to classified information.

A source close to the production said, "There is a belief in certain circles that Spielberg would not make another UFO movie unless there was something fundamentally different about it. The level of secrecy has convinced conspiracy theorists that this goes beyond fiction, and some genuinely think he has been given access to material the public has never seen."

The theories draw on decades-old anecdotes about Spielberg's relationship with political and scientific figures. Shortly after ET the Extra-Terrestrial was released in 1982, then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan hosted a private White House screening.

Spielberg later recalled Reagan stood up afterward and said: "There are a number of people in this room who know that everything on that screen is absolutely true."