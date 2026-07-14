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Home > Exclusives > James Franco
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EXCLUSIVE: James Franco Freaks Out — Canceled 'Disaster Artist' Star Sparks Concern With Major Social Media Meltdown

james franco social media meltdown fresh fears
Source: MEGA

James Franco's social media meltdown has sparked fresh fears about the canceled actor.

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July 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Hollywood actor James Franco posted a TikTok video insisting there was an alien in his garage, sparking concerns about his mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Disaster Artist star, 48, launched a TikTok account on June 3, saying he wanted to document "some serious s---" going down at his house.

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Actor Claims Alien Lurked Inside

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James Franco claimed he encountered an 'alien' in his garage in a series of TikTok videos.
Source: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

James Franco claimed he encountered an 'alien' in his garage in a series of TikTok videos.

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Franco continued to post more videos, saying he was afraid he was under surveillance.

His fears continued to escalate, culminating in a claim that he'd seen a non-human being in his garage that was definitely not an animal.

In the video, Franco points to the garage from inside his house.

"That's normally where I paint," he explained. "I was going out there, it was night. I was going to do night painting and I go inside. Before I even turned the light on, I heard something, I thought it was an animal or something like that. And it wasn't, it wasn't a raccoon... I saw eyes, I saw glowing eyes and [a] hand. [It was] speaking."

He continued: "I don't know, something, coming out of... And that was it. I ran, I have not gone back in there, but I'm going to go... I'm going to show you."

Franco captioned the video, "It's an ALIEN!!!!"

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Fans Question Actor's Mental State

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James Franco claimed he encountered an 'alien' in his garage in a series of TikTok videos.
Source: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

James Franco claimed he encountered an 'alien' in his garage in a series of TikTok videos.

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When commenters accused him of losing it, he responded that he wasn't crazy.

Noting that his TikTok account follows only two others – his upcoming movie, Love Meets in the Sunshine, and its director, Christian Guiton – some followers wondered whether they were watching a publicity stunt.

But Franco insisted he was only making videos about the "alien" to have proof and "expose it."

He added of the road trip comedy, "It's not a science fiction movie. It's not a conspiracy movie. If I were promoting *Sunshine*, this is not how we would do it."

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Seth Rogen said he has 'no plans' to work with Franco again following past misconduct allegations.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Seth Rogen said he has 'no plans' to work with Franco again following past misconduct allegations.

Franco's once red-hot career started to cool off in 2018 when five women, including former students at his Studio 4 film and acting school, accused him of sexual misconduct.

The allegations came four years after a 17-year-old girl claimed he tried to pick her up on Instagram.

Two of the students went on to sue him. Franco's attorney denied the accusations, but the suits were settled in 2021 for $2.23million.

Former frequent collaborator Seth Rogen recently confirmed he has "no plans" to work with Franco again.

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