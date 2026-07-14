EXCLUSIVE: James Franco Freaks Out — Canceled 'Disaster Artist' Star Sparks Concern With Major Social Media Meltdown

Franco continued to post more videos, saying he was afraid he was under surveillance.

His fears continued to escalate, culminating in a claim that he'd seen a non-human being in his garage that was definitely not an animal.

In the video, Franco points to the garage from inside his house.

"That's normally where I paint," he explained. "I was going out there, it was night. I was going to do night painting and I go inside. Before I even turned the light on, I heard something, I thought it was an animal or something like that. And it wasn't, it wasn't a raccoon... I saw eyes, I saw glowing eyes and [a] hand. [It was] speaking."

He continued: "I don't know, something, coming out of... And that was it. I ran, I have not gone back in there, but I'm going to go... I'm going to show you."

Franco captioned the video, "It's an ALIEN!!!!"