Mystery Celebrity Desperate to Block Sexual Misconduct Allegations Finally Unmasked as British Comedian David Walliams

He had sought an injunction to prevent two news organisations, ITN and Guardian News and Media, from publishing his identity, over fears that he would be "highly likely" to kill himself.

Walliams, 55, maintained that the suicide risk is not attributed to any wrongdoing but because of what his lawyers described as "trial by media."

But the BAFTA-award winning star's identity was made public Tuesday after a judge dismissed his claim last week and Walliams failed to lodge an appeal before Monday's 4.30pm deadline.

Multiple women have accused Walliams of sexually inappropriate behaviour and grooming, including when they were teenagers.