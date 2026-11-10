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Mystery Celebrity Desperate to Block Sexual Misconduct Allegations Finally Unmasked as British Comedian David Walliams

picture of David Walliams
Source: MEGA

David Walliams is the celebrity who attempted to block claims of sexual misconduct being made public.

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Nov. 10 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

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The mystery celebrity accused of sexual misconduct with "a large number of girls and young women" has been unmasked as British comedian David Walliams.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Britain's Got Talent judge, who is also a best-selling author, has been accused of sexual assault and grooming girls as young as 15.

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Accused Of Grooming Teenagers

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picture of David Walliams
Source: MEGA

Walliams feared he may commit suicide if allegations were made public.

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He had sought an injunction to prevent two news organisations, ITN and Guardian News and Media, from publishing his identity, over fears that he would be "highly likely" to kill himself.

Walliams, 55, maintained that the suicide risk is not attributed to any wrongdoing but because of what his lawyers described as "trial by media."

But the BAFTA-award winning star's identity was made public Tuesday after a judge dismissed his claim last week and Walliams failed to lodge an appeal before Monday's 4.30pm deadline.

Multiple women have accused Walliams of sexually inappropriate behaviour and grooming, including when they were teenagers.

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'I Am Not A Sexual Predator'

picture of David Walliams
Source: MEGA

Walliams strenuously denies the allegations.

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Walliams has today vehemently denied abusing his position as a celebrity in relationships with women, but acknowledged that he had at times "behaved thoughtlessly."

In a statement to ITV News and The Guardian, the comedian said: "Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with. I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

"Whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.

"I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law. I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me."

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Walliams Allegedly Told Girl, 15, She Was 'Attractive Lady'

picture of David Walliams and simon cowell
Source: MEGA

Walliams starred alongside Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent.

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One accuser in the report, named as Alex, claimed she was contacted by Walliams when she was 15 and he was 32.

"Hi, it's David Walliams," she says she remembers him saying over the phone in January 2004. "You know, off the telly!"

She'd met him at a fan event for Little Britain, his hit BBC comedy sketch show, a couple of days prior, she said, where he allegedly told her: "You're a very attractive lady."

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picture of David Walliams
Source: MEGA

Walliams also mixed with royalty, including Prince William at Wimbledon.

With ambitions of becoming a comedy writer, Alex says she gave him some printouts of scripts she had written and included contact details on the cover letter, not expecting him to reach out.

Over the next two years, Alex says she and Walliams spoke on the phone a couple of times and exchanged emails. When she turned 17, they were having sex, she says.

She is one of "multiple women" who allege Walliams "abused his power and position as a celebrity to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women," according to the bombshell report.

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