Mysterious Celebrity May Commit Suicide if Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are Exposed, Attorney Claims — as Star Seeks to Keep Identity From Public

A mystery celebrity's legal team has claimed if news of sexual misconduct allegations breaks, he could become a suicide risk, RadarOnline.com has learned. The unknown star has asked a judge to issue an order to keep his name confidential, per a report.

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Mystery Man Seeks Injunction Against Journalists

Source: UNSPLASH The star's attorney claims sexual misconduct allegations could make the man a suicide risk.

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While the star maintains he was innocent, he feared allegations might surface in two major British news outlets, ITN and The Guardian News and Media. It is said he is worried he may face a "trial by media," which would mean serious damage to his reputation. The allegations, specifically, claim he used his power and status to engage in "inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women." However, specifics were left out of the court request. He has denied abusing "his power and position as a celebrity to contact and forge relationships with young women and teenagers to try to have s-- with them." Instead, his lawyers claim the exposé would render him "highly likely" to kill himself.

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Press Claims Man Can Mitigate Risk in Other Ways

Source: MEGA Attorneys for the press outlets provided a medical report to the court.

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The legal teams for the news publications aren't planning on backing down, though. They told the High Court a "suicide risk" could be proactively prevented in other ways, which don't include silencing the media. A medical report to be reviewed by the court identified inpatient treatment as a potential mitigating factor, citing a "realistic potential to reduce the risk." However, the report conceded the treatment could provide "significant, but not complete mitigation of the risk." The publications' attorneys claim ordering an injunction to silence the press was unnecessary, as there was no proper basis to "restrain the publication of public interest journalism." The reports also stress the severity of the allegations, claiming they are not relying on a singular source. Gavin Millar, attorney for the publications, claims they spoke with more than 100 people to vouch for "a pattern of behavior." The women allegedly "have been traumatized by the claimant's alleged conduct and have suffered mental health crises and mental illness as a result," and the damage allegedly done came with "strong" public interest.

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Judge Warns Media

Source: MEGA The judge is still weighing the legal options.

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The unprecedented case has left Justice Nicklin with a key decision. "This is a difficult and important case," Nicklin noted, and added that there is "significant public interest." He said, "The court must determine it fairly, on the evidence and legal submissions." Critically, he has been tasked with determining whether or not the allegations will hit the paper – not whether or not the unknown star is guilty. In the meantime, the press has been warned to refrain from speculating on the person's identity, especially as the court filing brings the scandal to an even larger light. "The existence of online speculation, however confidently expressed or widely repeated, does not authorize anyone to identify, or purport authoritatively to identify, (the celebrity) in connection with these proceedings," the judge said. "Nor does repetition transform speculation into established fact."

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Celeb's Attorneys Denies the Allegations

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Source: UNSPLASH The man allegedly already attempted suicide before.