'Fake News!': Trump's White House Goes Off on Claim Prez Fell Asleep During China Meeting — 'You Can Clearly See His Eyes Move'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
The White House has pushed back against reports that President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on November 19, RadarOnline.com can report.
As Radar previously reported, footage captured by Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television showed Trump, 80, with his head lowered and eyes closed for approximately 10 seconds as Xi addressed a roundtable plenary session on free and open trade.
White House Responds: 'Fake News!'
The clip quickly circulated on social media, with the Republicans Against Trump group labeling the moment "EMBARRASSING on the world stage."
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, however, responded to a Newsweek post about the incident, saying, "Fake News! President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth. This is why the people despise media so much. They constantly lie."
'The World Is Safer This Way'
Some online users described Trump's eye movements behind closed eyelids as REM sleep. Another post claimed, "Trump falls asleep during Xi’s speech at the APEC summit… fatigue got the better of him.”
Sarah Reese Jones of PoliticusUSA wrote, "Trump's trip to China was a propaganda coup for [Vladimir] Putin and Xi, but for the United States, the world got to see a failing 80-year-old president asleep at a summit."
Attorney George Conway commented, "Embarrassing, yes. But the world is safer this way.”
Some Trump supporters suggested jet lag from the time difference between the United States and China.
Trump Has Faced Similar Sleeping Allegations Before
As Radar recently reported, the China footage renewed old accusations of Trump's alertness during public appearances. The president has repeatedly denied falling asleep, saying in January 2026 that he found meetings "relaxing" and was merely "blinking."
He faced similar allegations during an August executive order ceremony, a June NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, and televised Oval Office meetings in September and October.
In December 2025, then-Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told a publication that Trump was "fine" when asked about closing his eyes.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office has mocked him with the nickname "Dozy Don," drawing a comparison to Trump's attacks on former President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe."
Trump, three years older than Biden, became the oldest person to serve as U.S. president when he began his second term in January 2025.
The incident occurred during Trump's Asia trip, which began in the Philippines on November 17. Trump waved a flag in an unusual, exaggerated motion before a blonde woman reached out to take it away from him – before he arrived in Shenzhen.
The visit was intended to project American strength after Republican midterm losses, but the viral footage shifted attention toward questions about Trump's alertness.
He and Xi, 73, attended a welcome event also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, 74; Trump greeted Putin as "my friend."