As Radar recently reported, the China footage renewed old accusations of Trump's alertness during public appearances. The president has repeatedly denied falling asleep, saying in January 2026 that he found meetings "relaxing" and was merely "blinking."

He faced similar allegations during an August executive order ceremony, a June NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, and televised Oval Office meetings in September and October.

In December 2025, then-Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told a publication that Trump was "fine" when asked about closing his eyes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office has mocked him with the nickname "Dozy Don," drawing a comparison to Trump's attacks on former President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe."

Trump, three years older than Biden, became the oldest person to serve as U.S. president when he began his second term in January 2025.