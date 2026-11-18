During a dinner with Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, Trump told the leader he had "very good genetics" because of his parents.

President Donald Trump has been hit with backlash over an unusual compliment to Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., RadarOnline.com can report.

On Tuesday, November 17, after the ASEAN-US Summit, Trump said he knew Marcos Jr.'s parents well.

"I just don't want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well. And they were great," the 80-year-old said. "I believe in genetics. And they did a good job. You have very good genetics, I can tell you that."

He was referring to former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Trump also praised Marcos Jr.'s son, House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos: "Your family is amazing. You're amazing. And I just met your son (Sandro). He's a beautiful young man. He's got a great future… Your parents have done a very good job."

Social media users were quick to mock Trump as one person raged on X, "Sending out a dementia patient is cruel and an unusual punishment."

Another added, "He's beyond pathetic. Genetics have proven to be a disaster for him, and us." A commentator asked, "What kind of weirdo says stuff like this in public while visiting another nation?"

"Embarrassing," another pointed out. Within seconds of stepping off Air Force One at 5:33 p.m. local time, a child handed Trump American and Philippine flags at the bottom of the aircraft's staircase.

Trump began waving the flags in an unusual, exaggerated motion before a blonde woman reached out to take them back. He appeared to mistake her gesture for a handshake and extended his hand, while she collected the flags and walked away.

Trump then greeted waiting dignitaries as the Village People's Y.M.C.A. played.