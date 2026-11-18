'Embarrassing' Trump Mocked by Critics for Telling Philippines Prez He Has 'Good Genetics' in Bizarre Speech
Nov. 18 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has been hit with backlash over an unusual compliment to Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., RadarOnline.com can report.
During a dinner with Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, Trump told the leader he had "very good genetics" because of his parents.
Trump: 'You Have Very Good Genetics'
On Tuesday, November 17, after the ASEAN-US Summit, Trump said he knew Marcos Jr.'s parents well.
"I just don't want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well. And they were great," the 80-year-old said. "I believe in genetics. And they did a good job. You have very good genetics, I can tell you that."
He was referring to former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former first lady Imelda Marcos.
Trump also praised Marcos Jr.'s son, House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos: "Your family is amazing. You're amazing. And I just met your son (Sandro). He's a beautiful young man. He's got a great future… Your parents have done a very good job."
Social media users were quick to mock Trump as one person raged on X, "Sending out a dementia patient is cruel and an unusual punishment."
Another added, "He's beyond pathetic. Genetics have proven to be a disaster for him, and us." A commentator asked, "What kind of weirdo says stuff like this in public while visiting another nation?"
"Embarrassing," another pointed out. Within seconds of stepping off Air Force One at 5:33 p.m. local time, a child handed Trump American and Philippine flags at the bottom of the aircraft's staircase.
Trump began waving the flags in an unusual, exaggerated motion before a blonde woman reached out to take them back. He appeared to mistake her gesture for a handshake and extended his hand, while she collected the flags and walked away.
Trump then greeted waiting dignitaries as the Village People's Y.M.C.A. played.
Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s Murky History
Ferdinand Marcos Sr. ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986, the final 14 years under martial law.
Philippine authorities have estimated the family stole as much as $30billion, a sum recognized by Guinness World Records as the "Greatest Robbery of a Government."
The family fled to the United States after a 1986 uprising; Marcos Sr. died in exile in Hawaii in 1989.
Imelda Marcos, now 97, became a symbol of the family’s extravagant lifestyle, with reports of hundreds of gowns, handbags and pairs of shoes.
American customs documents showed the family arrived with millions of dollars in clothing, jewelry, and gold bars.
Trump’s Long Relationship With the Family
Trump has known the Marcoses for decades, including socializing with Imelda in New York in the 1990s. Photographs from 1991 show them seated together at a birthday party.
Some Marcos wealth was used to purchase American real estate, including the leasehold for 40 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan; Trump later bought the property and his company still owns the building.
In a July 2025 White House meeting, he called the Marcoses a "great family, great family legacy."
When Marcos Jr. congratulated him on his 2024 reelection, Trump reportedly asked: "How is Imelda?"
Diplomatic Relations In Asia
As Radar previously reported, Trump arrived in Manila on Air Force One on November 17 for the ASEAN-US Special Summit and a bilateral meeting with Marcos Jr.
He described the Philippines as one of America’s oldest allies and told regional leaders the United States supports its partners "100 percent,” adding they could call him or Secretary of State Marco Rubio if problems arose.
Trump also previewed planned discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen and raised the possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could join them.