Russell Brand Fears Going Bald Behind Bars After Being Stripped of Hair-Loss Pills and Specialist Shampoo
Nov. 20 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand fears going bald in prison after being stripped of his hair-loss pills and specialist shampoo, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal
The Ex-British comedian, 51, has reportedly begged prison guards to allow him to use his $80-a-month anti-baldness aids.
Russell Brand Worries About Hair-Loss, Sources Say
But despite his pleas, wardens swiped them before he was locked up in HMP Wandsworth in South West London after he was found guilty of r-pe and sexual assault.
An insider told a publication: "He was kicking off because he’s worried he’s going to lose his hair. He takes Propecia pills for his hair, but he had them confiscated inside. He isn’t allowed to take them because they’re not essential. They’re considered cosmetic."
The source added, "He asked to have his special Alpecin caffeine shampoo and his Propecia pills."
Prisoners arriving for their first night behind bars undergo healthcare assessments, including a review of prescribed medication.
Google 'Rejects' Video Removal
Any pills have to be prescribed from the prison pharmacy and cannot be taken in from lags on the outside.
Brand has since been moved to Category C prison HMP Littlehey outside of London, where prisoners have access to weekly yoga classes and origami lessons.
Meanwhile, Google has reportedly rejected a request from the U.M Government to remove a YouTube video in which Brand claims he is innocent.
The tech giant denied the request from the Ministry of Justice because it determined its rules had not been broken.
Russell Brand's Wife Could Be Banned From Visiting Brand In Jail
Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, shared the message in which he insisted he was not guilty of the sexual offenses for which he is serving a 10-and-a-half-year jail term.
She read out the message from him on their YouTube podcast, prompting an official investigation into whether Brand had breached prison rules.
The British government described his comments as "clearly appalling," and the MoJ sent an official request to Google, which owns YouTube, asking for the video to be removed.
Radar previously reported that Gallacher could be barred from visiting the disgraced actor in prison due to his YouTube statement.
She visited the Hollywood star at HMP Littlehey this week, as prison authorities investigated whether she had breached rules by broadcasting a message written by her husband behind bars.
A prison source said the controversy was clearly taking its toll on the couple during Gallacher's visit.
The insider claimed: "You could tell the whole situation was weighing heavily on the family. Laura and Russell were together for quite some time, and it's difficult to imagine the emotional toll of having your husband locked away while facing the possibility that even those visits could be taken from you.
"There's already enormous pressure on them, and with this latest investigation hanging over their heads, the uncertainty must be making an incredibly difficult situation even worse. Nobody knows what restrictions might be imposed next or how much contact they'll be allowed to have going forward."