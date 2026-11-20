But despite his pleas, wardens swiped them before he was locked up in HMP Wandsworth in South West London after he was found guilty of r-pe and sexual assault.

An insider told a publication: "He was kicking off because he’s worried he’s going to lose his hair. He takes Propecia pills for his hair, but he had them confiscated inside. He isn’t allowed to take them because they’re not essential. They’re considered cosmetic."

The source added, "He asked to have his special Alpecin caffeine shampoo and his Propecia pills."

Prisoners arriving for their first night behind bars undergo healthcare assessments, including a review of prescribed medication.