Russell Brand's Wife Shares Rapist Comedian's Message From Prison — 'He's Okay and He's Praying'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET
Russell Brand's wife has shared a message from the convicted rapist after spending his first weekend behind bars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Laura Gallacher, 39, used the shamed comedian's YouTube platform to break her silence on her husband’s 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
'I'm not guilty... Something Strange Is Happening'
She read a statement from Brand saying: "I'm not guilty... something strange is happening," before stating herself that she missed her companion.
The couple regularly present their Sunday Service online show from Brand's YouTube channel, which typically sees them read passages from The Bible.
In her introduction, Laura says: "We trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything he’s doing right now, even though it's painful.
"Obviously, it will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me."
The episode also features a pre-recorded denial from Brand, as well as the comedian poking fun at the jail and says he “cannot judge” other sex offenders.
Brand Confirms Prison Move
The video also confirmed Brand has been moved to a low security prison.
Laura continued: "So Russell has asked me to read something to you today — 'Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.
"'As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for. So something strange is happening.
"'The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him. And I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, Little as in small and Hey as in, Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.
"'The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong. They are kind and dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.
No Mention Of Brand's Victims
"'I don't know which other men here are not guilty. And the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save like you and me. Let us all love, pray for and forgive one another as God forgave us.
"'Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ, Russell.'"
Neither Brand or Laura mentioned any of his victims in their messaging.
The disgraced comedian has served the first week of his 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.
RadarOnline.com recently told how brand has been transferred to a low-security facility where he has access to a private cell, yoga, bowling and a range of recreational activities.
The facility primarily houses male s-- offenders and reportedly accommodates around 1,200 inmates
An insider claimed the actor appeared terrified as prison guards escorted him to his new single-occupancy cell.
"He looked like he was s------- himself," the source shared.
"He was heard asking for blankets on his first night, and he's had extra officers looking after him since he arrived," the insider added, noting Brand hasn't interacted with the other prisoners.”