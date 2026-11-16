Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Russell Brand

Russell Brand's Wife Shares Rapist Comedian's Message From Prison — 'He's Okay and He's Praying'

picture of Russell Brand and wife Laura
Source: MEGA/@RUSSELLBRAND;YOUTUBE

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher has shared a message from her disgraced husband on their YouTube channel.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Russell Brand's wife has shared a message from the convicted rapist after spending his first weekend behind bars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Laura Gallacher, 39, used the shamed comedian's YouTube platform to break her silence on her husband’s 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm not guilty... Something Strange Is Happening'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Laura Gallacher
Source: @RUSSELLBRAND;YOUTUBE

Brand once again pleaded innocence in wife's message.

Article continues below advertisement

She read a statement from Brand saying: "I'm not guilty... something strange is happening," before stating herself that she missed her companion.

The couple regularly present their Sunday Service online show from Brand's YouTube channel, which typically sees them read passages from The Bible.

In her introduction, Laura says: "We trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything he’s doing right now, even though it's painful.

"Obviously, it will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me."

The episode also features a pre-recorded denial from Brand, as well as the comedian poking fun at the jail and says he “cannot judge” other sex offenders.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand Confirms Prison Move

picture of russell brand
Source: MEGA

Brand has been transferred to low security prison.

Article continues below advertisement

The video also confirmed Brand has been moved to a low security prison.

Laura continued: "So Russell has asked me to read something to you today — 'Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.

"'As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for. So something strange is happening.

"'The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him. And I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, Little as in small and Hey as in, Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.

"'The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong. They are kind and dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

Article continues below advertisement

No Mention Of Brand's Victims

picture of Russell Brand and wife Laura
Source: @RUSSELLBRAND;YOUTUBE

Brand did not acknowledge his victims in message.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Katie Zacharia Melania Trump Donald Trump

Ousted MAGA Mouthpiece Katie Zacharia Draws Fresh Mockery After Her Bizarre Melania Trump Stunt

Howard Lutnick Faces Epstein Report Scrutiny amid Nvidia-China Chip Fallout

Howard Lutnick's Troubles Mount as He's Named Alongside Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell in Explosive New Epstein Report Amid Nvidia China Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

"'I don't know which other men here are not guilty. And the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save like you and me. Let us all love, pray for and forgive one another as God forgave us.

"'Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ, Russell.'"

Neither Brand or Laura mentioned any of his victims in their messaging.

The disgraced comedian has served the first week of his 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of russell brand
Source: MEGA

Brand's new prison will allow him to partake in bowling and yoga.

RadarOnline.com recently told how brand has been transferred to a low-security facility where he has access to a private cell, yoga, bowling and a range of recreational activities.

The facility primarily houses male s-- offenders and reportedly accommodates around 1,200 inmates

An insider claimed the actor appeared terrified as prison guards escorted him to his new single-occupancy cell.

"He looked like he was s------- himself," the source shared.

"He was heard asking for blankets on his first night, and he's had extra officers looking after him since he arrived," the insider added, noting Brand hasn't interacted with the other prisoners.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.