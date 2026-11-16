Russell Brand's Wife Shares Rapist Comedian's Message From Prison — 'He's Okay and He's Praying'

She read a statement from Brand saying: "I'm not guilty... something strange is happening," before stating herself that she missed her companion.

The couple regularly present their Sunday Service online show from Brand's YouTube channel, which typically sees them read passages from The Bible.

In her introduction, Laura says: "We trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything he’s doing right now, even though it's painful.

"Obviously, it will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me."

The episode also features a pre-recorded denial from Brand, as well as the comedian poking fun at the jail and says he “cannot judge” other sex offenders.