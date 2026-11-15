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Home > News > Russell Brand

Russell Brand Moved to 'Cushy' Low-Security Prison With Private Cell, Yoga and Bowling After 10-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault

image of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire after receiving a 10-year prison sentence.

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Nov. 15 2026, Updated 4:30 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand has landed in a prison with an unexpectedly lengthy list of amenities after being sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars for r--- and sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian was transferred to a low-security facility where he has access to a private cell, yoga, bowling and a range of recreational activities.

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Russell Brand Transferred to Low-Security Facility

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image of Russell Brand was reportedly given a single-person cell at his new low-security prison.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was reportedly given a single-person cell at his new low-security prison.

Brand, 51, was moved to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England, on Friday, November 13, according to The Sun.

The facility primarily houses male s-- offenders and reportedly accommodates around 1,200 inmates.

An insider claimed the actor appeared terrified as prison guards escorted him to his new single-occupancy cell.

"He looked like he was s------- himself," the source shared.

"He was heard asking for blankets on his first night, and he's had extra officers looking after him since he arrived," the insider added, noting Brand hasn't interacted with the other prisoners.

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Prison Offers a Range of Amenities

image of Russell Brand's new prison offers inmates access to yoga, indoor bowling, two gyms and sports halls.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand's new prison offers inmates access to yoga, indoor bowling, two gyms and sports halls.

Despite his lengthy sentence, Brand's new surroundings reportedly include several recreational options.

HMP Littlehey offers inmates the opportunity to participate in a football league, board games, origami classes and choir sessions.

The facility also boasts indoor bowling, two gyms and several sports halls.

Brand's wife, Laura, who he shares three children with, is reportedly permitted to visit him once a week.

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'Monster Mansion' Deemed Too Dangerous

image of Russell Brand avoided HMP Wakefield, nicknamed 'Monster Mansion,' after concerns were reportedly raised about his safety.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand avoided HMP Wakefield, nicknamed 'Monster Mansion,' after concerns were reportedly raised about his safety.

Brand's transfer reportedly came after concerns about his safety at HMP Wakefield, a high-security facility nicknamed "Monster Mansion."

Former Metropolitan Police detective Mick Neville suggested the decision was made to protect the disgraced entertainer rather than provide him with a more comfortable prison experience.

"People will see Littlehey as Brand given a soft option," Neville detailed. "People would expect him to spend time in a jail such as Monster Mansion after the appalling things he did."

"But the Prison Service have clearly decided that putting him into Monster Mansion would be a real risk to him and soak up massive resources to keep him safe," he continued.

Neville also suggested Brand could have been vulnerable at Wakefield following the 2025 murder of former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins inside the prison.

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Russell Brand Sentenced to More Than 10 Years

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image of Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction.

Brand remains behind bars after receiving a sentence of 10 years and six months on November 9.

The sentence followed a nearly four-week trial in which the former television personality was convicted of r--- and sexual assault.

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