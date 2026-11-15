Russell Brand Moved to 'Cushy' Low-Security Prison With Private Cell, Yoga and Bowling After 10-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault

Brand, 51, was moved to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England, on Friday, November 13, according to The Sun.

The facility primarily houses male s-- offenders and reportedly accommodates around 1,200 inmates.

An insider claimed the actor appeared terrified as prison guards escorted him to his new single-occupancy cell.

"He looked like he was s------- himself," the source shared.

"He was heard asking for blankets on his first night, and he's had extra officers looking after him since he arrived," the insider added, noting Brand hasn't interacted with the other prisoners.