EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Fears for Russell Brand as He Faces 'Rotting in Monster Mansion Jail'

The 51-year-old former comedian and Hollywood actor is said to be in the process of being assessed for a transfer from London's HMP Wandsworth to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, a Category A high-security prison notorious for housing violent criminals.

Russell Brand is facing the grim prospect of spending years inside Britain's notorious "Monster Mansion" prison – which RadarOnline.com can reveal will mean he'll be surrounded by some of the country's most dangerous killers and s-x offenders after being sentenced to more than 10 years for rape and sexual assault.

The potential move follows his sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on November 9, where he was convicted of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault.

A prison source claimed: "Brand could be facing a deeply unsettling reality if he is transferred to rot in Wakefield. It's dubbed 'Monster's Mansion' for obvious reasons.

"He has spent much of his adult life enjoying the privileges that come with fame, wealth and influence, but none of that will count for much behind the walls of a maximum-security prison. This is an institution housing some of Britain's most notorious and dangerous criminals, and the prospect of spending the best part of a decade there will be a terrifying adjustment. While Wakefield has more experienced officers and tighter security arrangements than many other prisons, that doesn't guarantee his personal safety or protect him from intimidation.

"Brand's public profile and financial resources could actually work against him, making him an obvious target for prisoners looking to exploit his circumstances. He could find himself living in a constant state of anxiety, never entirely sure who he can trust or what might happen when he eventually has to mix with other inmates. The reality is that he could spend years effectively rotting away in an environment where his celebrity status offers him very little protection."