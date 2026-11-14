EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Reeling' Over Shocking Claims Against Father

In a statement released the following day, Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" by the claims, noting that she was first informed of "disturbing allegations" about her estranged father in 2019, when the U.K.'s Metropolitan Police shared a letter with her that they had received from Thomas Sr.'s late ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless.

In her Oct. 23 statement, Meghan said she'd been "given assurance" her dad was being properly investigated.

Now, as harrowing details continue to emerge, the 45-year-old mom to Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, with husband Prince Harry, 42, is grappling with difficult questions, including why authorities dropped the ball and whether she should have done more to protect potential victims.

The former self-described "daddy's girl" is also forced to wonder if her entire childhood was a lie.

As a source told RadarOnline.com, "It's all just so mortifying for Meghan."

Meghan has been vocal about her tight bond with her dad, who split from her mom, Doria Ragland, when Meghan was six.

"[I was a] daddy's girl my whole life," she said in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

She's recalled heading straight from her Catholic school to the soundstages where he was a lighting director, including on Married... With Children.