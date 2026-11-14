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EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Still Hopes for Reunion With Estranged Children'

Brad Pitt reportedly remains hopeful about a reunion with his estranged children despite their rift.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt reportedly remains hopeful about a reunion with his estranged children despite their rift.

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Nov. 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Eternal optimist Brad Pitt still believes there's a chance he can reconcile with the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie after years of estrangement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The F1 star, 62, is betting that his 51-year-old ex's plan to live abroad – and the news that none of their kids are joining her – offers an ideal opportunity to begin to thaw his ice-cold relationships with his brood, an insider said.

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Brad Pitt Still Hopes to Reconcile With Estranged Children

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Brad Pitt still hopes to reconcile with his six children with Angelina Jolie, an insider said.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Brad Pitt still hopes to reconcile with his six children with Angelina Jolie, an insider said.

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Now that all of them are legally adults, "he's hoping that as they get more independence and form more of their own opinions, they'll be more willing to give him a chance," the source added.

According to the insider: "Brad has never given up hope that one day this nightmare will be over and he'll have his kids back in his life. He loves them dearly and being shut out like this torments him, but he has to believe that eventually time will heal things."

Still, he knows it will be an uphill battle as all six children have reportedly changed their contact info.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, four of the actor's six kids – Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and Vivienne, 18 – have been clear they want to distance themselves from their father by legally filing to drop Pitt as their last name.

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Pax Keeping Pitt Surname Gives Brad Glimmer of Hope

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Pax retaining the Pitt surname offers Brad some comfort, according to a source.
Source: Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Pax retaining the Pitt surname offers Brad some comfort, according to a source.

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While Knox, 18, has yet to request a legal name change, he went by "Jolie" on his high school diploma. Pax, 22, is the only one in the family who's retained his father's moniker.

"The fact that Pax has kept his surname is a bright spot for Brad," the source said. "They aren't speaking, but Brad still takes some comfort in that."

Still, "it's hard for him to imagine that all the love he and the kids shared over the years could just disappear," the source said.

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Brad Hopes Holiday Gifts Will Help Mend Family Rift

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An insider said Ines de Ramon and Brad have started holiday shopping for his children.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Ines de Ramon and Brad have started holiday shopping for his children.

Brad believes the upcoming holidays will offer a chance to initiate a reconciliation.

He and girlfriend Ines de Ramon "have already started buying things," a source explained.

"He wants the kids to know he's thinking of them, even if they aren't ready to talk to him."

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