EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Still Hopes for Reunion With Estranged Children'

Now that all of them are legally adults, "he's hoping that as they get more independence and form more of their own opinions, they'll be more willing to give him a chance," the source added.

According to the insider: "Brad has never given up hope that one day this nightmare will be over and he'll have his kids back in his life. He loves them dearly and being shut out like this torments him, but he has to believe that eventually time will heal things."

Still, he knows it will be an uphill battle as all six children have reportedly changed their contact info.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, four of the actor's six kids – Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and Vivienne, 18 – have been clear they want to distance themselves from their father by legally filing to drop Pitt as their last name.