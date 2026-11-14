EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Dressed Sons William and Harry Like Twins to Try and Strengthen Their Bond'

Burrell, who worked closely with Diana, has described her insistence on treating the boys equally, regardless of their positions in the succession.

He also acknowledged the brothers were less enthusiastic about their matching wardrobes.

Burrell said: "The boys hated that, by the way – they didn't want to be dressed the same."

Harry later confirmed his mother's enthusiasm for coordinating their clothes in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

He said: "I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching. It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip-on."

He added: "Looking back at the photos, it just makes me laugh, and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'"

As the brothers grew older, William reportedly became increasingly frustrated by the arrangement, arguing his status as the eldest meant he should be allowed to dress differently.

Harry recalled William protesting: "Oh, this is ridiculous. You know, I'm the older brother. Why do I have to be dressed the same as him?"

Harry remembered responding: "Hang on a second. If you're going to dress differently, I'm not going to be the only person dressed like this. This is just ridiculous!"