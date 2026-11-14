EXCLUSIVE: Nick Reiner Faces Fight Over Parents' Estate Funds

In a sick twist, Nick Reiner's slaughtered parents may end up footing the bill for his legal defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A judge has ruled that a mediator will decide whether the 33-year-old can get his hands on half of a $1.5million trust fund established by his slain parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

If he does gain access to the cash, Reiner could rehire powerhouse legal eagle Alan Jackson – who stepped down from the case after funding for his hefty legal fees fell through – to spearhead his murder defense.