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Home > Exclusives > Nick Reiner
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EXCLUSIVE: Nick Reiner Faces Fight Over Parents' Estate Funds

Nick Reiner faces a fight over his parents' estate funds as a dispute centers on the family's money.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner faces a fight over his parents' estate funds as a dispute centers on the family's money.

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Nov. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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In a sick twist, Nick Reiner's slaughtered parents may end up footing the bill for his legal defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A judge has ruled that a mediator will decide whether the 33-year-old can get his hands on half of a $1.5million trust fund established by his slain parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

If he does gain access to the cash, Reiner could rehire powerhouse legal eagle Alan Jackson – who stepped down from the case after funding for his hefty legal fees fell through – to spearhead his murder defense.

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Lawyers Clash Over Reiner's $550,000 Trust Fund

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A mediator will decide whether Nick Reiner can access half of Rob and Michele Reiner's $1.5 million trust.
Source: MEGA

A mediator will decide whether Nick Reiner can access half of Rob and Michele Reiner's $1.5 million trust.

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Lawyers for the trust argue Reiner should be barred from touching the cash under California's so-called slayer statute, which prevents killers from inheriting from their victims.

But Reiner's current attorney, Anita Wu, is fighting back, declaring: "A criminal defendant has a constitutional right to use money that is lawfully his own to be defended by the lawyer he chooses."

Reiner, who remains behind bars, was reportedly entitled to collect roughly $550,000 from the trust when he turned 30 in 2023 – but never claimed the cash.

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Attorney Anita Wu argues Nick has a right to use money lawfully his own for his defense.
Source: MEGA

Attorney Anita Wu argues Nick has a right to use money lawfully his own for his defense.

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Meanwhile, the trust is already shelling out big bucks to lawyers – including those fighting to keep Reiner from getting his hands on the fortune. Court filings reveal more than $250,000 has already been eaten up by legal fees.

Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents, with prosecutors alleging he lay in wait before launching the deadly attack.

He was arrested Dec. 14 after the brutally mutilated bodies of the 78-year-old A Few Good Men director and All in the Family alum and his wife, Michele, 70, a photographer, were discovered in their California home.

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Reiner's Lawyers Fight for Share of Grandfather's Fortune

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Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Nick at Romy and Jake Reiner's request.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Nick at Romy and Jake Reiner's request.

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Nick, who has a long history of substance abuse and mental health struggles, was living with his parents at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty at the request of his two surviving siblings, Romy, 28, and Jake, 35.

But Reiner's lawyers insist at least $325,000 of the disputed trust money came from his legendary grandfather, comedy icon Carl Reiner, who died in 2020, according to court filings.

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Legal Battle Over Trust Fund Heads to Mediation

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Lawyers for Nick said at least $325,000 of the disputed trust money came from Carl Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Lawyers for Nick said at least $325,000 of the disputed trust money came from Carl Reiner.

"Nick is not accused of causing his death," the filing states, arguing that the slayer statute "does not supply a basis for withholding" the cash.

The two sides are set to face off in mediation in December.

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