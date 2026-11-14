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Home > News > Russell Brand

Russell Brand's Awkward Joke About Jail Being 'Lonely' Resurfaces After He's Sentenced to 10 Years for Sexual Assault

image of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand's awkward comments about jail being 'lonely' have resurfaced following his 10-year prison sentence.

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Nov. 14 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand once joked about how lonely jail can be during a television appearance with Lindsay Lohan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unearthed comments have resurfaced following his 10-year prison sentence for r--- and sexual assault.

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Russell Brand's Jail Joke Resurfaces

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image of Russell Brand joked about struggling to make friends while sitting in a police cell during a 2014 TV appearance.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand joked about struggling to make friends while sitting in a police cell during a 2014 TV appearance.

During a 2014 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside Lohan, Brand, 51, reflected on his 2012 arrest in New Orleans for throwing a photographer's iPhone.

"Sometimes they would leave me in police cells for a while, and I didn't like that very much. It was tiresome. It's lonely. It's hard to build rapport," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

He then told Lohan, who has also experienced several legal troubles, "It's worse getting arrested in your country than it is in mine."

Brand claimed British police officers were "so much more friendly," explaining that they typically handcuffed suspects in front rather than behind their backs.

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Source: @ANTSPEAKS/X

Russell Brand made the remarks while appearing alongside Lindsay Lohan on 'The Jonathan Ross Show.'

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Russell Brand Shocks Lindsay Lohan

image of Lindsay Lohan appeared stunned as Russell Brand joked about his previous experiences with police.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan appeared stunned as Russell Brand joked about his previous experiences with police.

He also complained that American officers had confiscated his drugs, joking, "It's boring in the cell. That's when you need drugs."

Lohan appeared taken aback by his comments before sharing that she had previously spent 14 days in solitary confinement.

"Solitary confinement is very different. You leave your cell for one hour a day, and you don't go outside," she explained.

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Russell Brand Being Closely Monitored Behind Bars

image of Russell Brand is reportedly being monitored around the clock at HMP Wandsworth following his conviction.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand is reportedly being monitored around the clock at HMP Wandsworth following his conviction.

The resurfaced interview comes as Brand adjusts to life at HMP Wandsworth in London after receiving a sentence of 10 years and six months on November 9.

A prison insider claimed he is being monitored around the clock and is considered a high risk to himself.

"Someone in Brand's position would require careful monitoring, particularly during the early stages of imprisonment. He is essentially on suicide watch now as he is classed as a high risk to himself," the source alleged.

Another insider warned, "Wandsworth can be an exceptionally difficult place for prisoners experiencing emotional distress. Overcrowding, limited privacy and prolonged periods behind locked doors can intensify feelings of isolation. Staff have to balance security requirements with the need to identify vulnerable inmates and ensure they receive appropriate support."

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Russell Brand Faces Lengthy Prison Term

image of The judge called Russell Brand a 'sexual predator.'
Source: MEGA

The judge called Russell Brand a 'sexual predator.'

During sentencing, Justice Joel Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator" who had displayed "staggering arrogance" toward his victims.

"In many people's eyes, you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published allegations," the judge said.

Brand was convicted of one count of r--- and three counts of sexual assault, while being acquitted of two additional r--- charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

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