Russell Brand's Awkward Joke About Jail Being 'Lonely' Resurfaces After He's Sentenced to 10 Years for Sexual Assault

During a 2014 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside Lohan, Brand, 51, reflected on his 2012 arrest in New Orleans for throwing a photographer's iPhone.

"Sometimes they would leave me in police cells for a while, and I didn't like that very much. It was tiresome. It's lonely. It's hard to build rapport," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

He then told Lohan, who has also experienced several legal troubles, "It's worse getting arrested in your country than it is in mine."

Brand claimed British police officers were "so much more friendly," explaining that they typically handcuffed suspects in front rather than behind their backs.