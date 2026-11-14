Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's Boast That He Gave Jensen Huang Really Easy Access to Trump Resurfaces as Treasury Chief Scott Bessent Publicly Blames His Department for the Chip Scandal

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly pointed the finger at Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the government's delayed action against a Singapore-based company accused of illegally diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China, putting Lutnick under renewed scrutiny.

During a CNBC interview on Friday, November 13, Bessent said several federal agencies had supported placing Megaspeed International on the Commerce Department's Entity List for months.

However, he made clear that the final decision rested with Lutnick's department.

"Commerce has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes," Bessent said, publicly highlighting the disagreement within President Donald Trump's administration.

The remarks have added to questions surrounding Lutnick's relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned on November 12 amid an investigation into his personal and business connections with a former Megaspeed executive suspected by U.S. intelligence of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

China has denied the spying allegations, while the circumstances surrounding the relationship remain under investigation.