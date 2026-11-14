EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Launching Fragrance to Pull Himself Out of Money Woes'

The collection, priced between $80 and $800 per bottle, comes after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 52, and the commercial struggles of his self-financed 2024 multi-part film Horizon: An American Saga.

Costner told GQ magazine his fascination with the fragrance company began nearly a decade ago after discovering its Rainbow Bar body wash, inspired by Los Angeles' 1980s rock scene.

He said: "I came back home to America, and probably over the next year, periodically, I actually thought about it. But then it faded in like a song you can't remember."

The actor eventually tracked down the brand and collaborated on fragrances inspired by different aspects of his life.

After Hours is said to combine nutmeg, bourbon and cypress, while the collection draws inspiration from coastal landscapes, nightlife and mountain scenery.

The company announced on Instagram: "Three Extraits de Parfum, each built from a personal conversation with Kevin Costner – the coast, the night, the mountains."