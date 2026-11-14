EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces 'Cruel' Backlash as She Pulls Out of Child Safety Speech

However, she withdrew from the speaking engagement after her father, Thomas Markle, was arrested by the FBI in Florida last week and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed: "The Duchess is travelling with the Duke to Brussels and will accompany him to the event but will not speak."

A source said: "Meghan is going through an incredibly difficult time and the emotional strain of everything that has happened with her father has taken a huge toll. She's deeply upset by the allegations and is struggling to come to terms with the situation.

"The thought of standing in front of an audience and speaking about protecting vulnerable children, while dealing with something so distressing in her own family, is simply too overwhelming right now. She remains absolutely committed to the cause, but she doesn't feel emotionally equipped to deliver such a sensitive speech under these circumstances. She needs some time and space to process everything that's happened."