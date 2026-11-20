Masked Protesters Chant Charlie Kirk 'Deserved to Die' Outside TPUSA Event — One Year After Conservative Activist Was Assassinated
Nov. 20 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Masked protesters demonstrated outside a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at the University of Washington on Wednesday, chanting that Charlie Kirk deserved to die nearly a year after the conservative activist was assassinated.
The demonstration took place during a TPUSA Pick Up the Mic event featuring detransitioner Chloe Cole, an outspoken critic of gender transition treatments for minors.
Videos shared online showed protesters gathered on the lawn outside the venue, waving transgender pride flags and holding signs targeting Cole and Kirk. The group identified itself as members of the American Party of Labor Puget Sound.
TPUSA's campus events have continued following Kirk's September 2025 assassination, with the organization using the gatherings to carry on the founder's legacy.
'Charlie Kirk Deserved to Die' Chant Captured on Video
Footage of the demonstration showed the masked group repeatedly shouting, "Charlie Kirk deserved to die." Protesters also carried signs reading, "Women hold up half the sky, Charlie Kirk deserved to die" and "Kirk's pronouns were was/were."
The American Party of Labor Puget Sound later shared several videos of the demonstration on its social media accounts. One post appeared to acknowledge the chanting with the message, "Guilty!!"
Another video captured demonstrators shouting, "Free Tyler Robinson," referring to the man accused of fatally shooting Kirk at Utah Valley University in September 2025.
Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder. A Utah judge recently scheduled jury selection in his trial to begin June 21, 2028.
University Responds After Protest
A University of Washington spokesperson addressed the demonstration in a statement to Fox News Digital, emphasizing that the safety of everyone on campus remained a priority.
"The safety and security of our entire community, including event participants, observers and passersby, is our top priority," the spokesperson said. "The scheduled event occurred without disruption, and protesters outside exercised their right to free expression."
The university confirmed that the demonstration remained outside while the TPUSA gathering proceeded inside the venue.
TPUSA and Cole did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.
University Responds After Protest
Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA in 2012, was fatally shot while addressing students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. He was 31.
Following his death, his widow, Erika Kirk, was named the organization's CEO and board chair. She has since taken over leadership of the conservative group.
TPUSA has continued its campus outreach through the Pick Up the Mic series, which brings speakers to college campuses for discussions with students.
The University of Washington demonstration also followed an earlier controversy involving Cole. A TPUSA event featuring her at the same campus was postponed in May 2026 amid escalating threats and safety concerns, according to the organization's announcement.