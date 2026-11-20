Masked protesters demonstrated outside a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at the University of Washington on Wednesday, chanting that Charlie Kirk deserved to die nearly a year after the conservative activist was assassinated.

The demonstration took place during a TPUSA Pick Up the Mic event featuring detransitioner Chloe Cole, an outspoken critic of gender transition treatments for minors.

Videos shared online showed protesters gathered on the lawn outside the venue, waving transgender pride flags and holding signs targeting Cole and Kirk. The group identified itself as members of the American Party of Labor Puget Sound.

TPUSA's campus events have continued following Kirk's September 2025 assassination, with the organization using the gatherings to carry on the founder's legacy.