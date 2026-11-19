EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand's Wife 'Faces Being Barred from Jail Visits'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's wife could be barred from visiting the disgraced actor in prison after becoming embroiled in a controversy over a defiant YouTube statement proclaiming the convicted comedian's innocence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Laura Gallacher, 39, visited the 51-year-old former comedian and Hollywood star at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where he is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for r-pe and sexual assault.
Laura Gallacher Visits Jailed Russell Brand Amid Broadcast Probe
Her visit came as prison authorities investigated whether she had breached rules by broadcasting a message written by her husband behind bars.
A prison source said the controversy was clearly taking its toll on the couple during Gallacher's visit.
The insider claimed: "You could tell the whole situation was weighing heavily on the family. Laura and Russell were together for quite some time, and it's difficult to imagine the emotional toll of having your husband locked away while facing the possibility that even those visits could be taken from you.
"There's already enormous pressure on them, and with this latest investigation hanging over their heads, the uncertainty must be making an incredibly difficult situation even worse. Nobody knows what restrictions might be imposed next or how much contact they'll be allowed to have going forward."
Gallacher arrived to see Brand in a khaki Land Rover Discovery alongside Brand's bodyguard, Joe McCann, before spending approximately two hours inside the jail.
She reportedly spoke with prison staff for another 20 minutes before leaving at around 4:30 pm.
The visit came after controversy erupted as a result of Gallacher reading a statement from Brand on November 15, in which he insisted: "As you know, I'm not guilty, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."
He added: "The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do."
Officials Weigh Visitations Ban Over Rule Breach
The Ministry of Justice condemned the broadcast as "completely unacceptable" and ordered an urgent investigation.
Officials are examining how the statement reached Gallacher and whether its publication breached restrictions intended to protect victims.
Sources told us the investigation could result in Brand losing telephone privileges – or having visits from his wife restricted.
Another prison source claimed: "Authorities will be looking very closely at whether Brand has been using his wife to get messages into the public domain that he would otherwise be prohibited from making himself. If they conclude that prison rules have been deliberately circumvented, restrictions on their contact could become a serious possibility. Being married to a prisoner doesn't mean you can simply act as their public spokesperson without consequences.
"Stopping a prisoner from seeing his wife is an extremely serious step, particularly when there are children involved. But if officials believe visits or telephone conversations are being used to facilitate prohibited communications, they have the power to intervene. The question is whether any restrictions would be proportionate to what has actually happened.
"The authorities will want to establish exactly how that statement was passed from Brand to his wife, whether he knew it would be broadcast and whether there was any intention to cause further distress to his victims. This isn't simply about a prisoner protesting his innocence. It's about whether he has attempted to bypass the safeguards that apply to everyone behind bars."
The insider noted, "Brand has potentially created a major problem for himself. He's in a prison with a comparatively relaxed regime, yet this controversy could put some of those privileges at risk. If the authorities decide he has abused the opportunities available to him, they may take a much harder line over his communications and future visits."
Justice Secretary Demands Action as Expert Warns of Coercion
Justice Secretary Alex Norris has warned about Gallacher sharing Brand's words after his sentencing: "Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims."
He added: "This is being urgently investigated and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules."
The controversy has intensified scrutiny of Gallacher's relationship with Brand, with criminologist Laura Richards suggesting she could be experiencing coercive control.
Richards, a former Metropolitan Police detective, said: "The fact that he's prepared to use his wife like this, the caretaker of their three children, means he is putting her in jeopardy."
She added: "He used her as a shield throughout his trial. I've seen coercive controllers use women all the time."
Complainant Slams Video as $34.99 Merch Faces Scrutiny
Meanwhile, Mia Latter, who alleges Brand r-ped her when she was 16, condemned the video shared on November 15.
She told The Jeremy Vine Show: "It was an insult to all the women that stood trial... It's an insult to the criminal justice system."
Investigators may also examine merchandise promoting Brand's release, including $34.99 T-shirts and caps advertised through his websites.
Prison regulations prohibit convicted inmates from conducting business transactions.
Brand's YouTube account has 6.6 million subscribers, while his supporters have also circulated a petition demanding his release.