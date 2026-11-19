Laura Gallacher , 39, visited the 51-year-old former comedian and Hollywood star at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where he is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for r-pe and sexual assault.

Russell Brand 's wife could be barred from visiting the disgraced actor in prison after becoming embroiled in a controversy over a defiant YouTube statement proclaiming the convicted comedian's innocence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, faces a possible ban from visiting him in prison, according to sources.

Her visit came as prison authorities investigated whether she had breached rules by broadcasting a message written by her husband behind bars.

A prison source said the controversy was clearly taking its toll on the couple during Gallacher's visit.

The insider claimed: "You could tell the whole situation was weighing heavily on the family. Laura and Russell were together for quite some time, and it's difficult to imagine the emotional toll of having your husband locked away while facing the possibility that even those visits could be taken from you.

"There's already enormous pressure on them, and with this latest investigation hanging over their heads, the uncertainty must be making an incredibly difficult situation even worse. Nobody knows what restrictions might be imposed next or how much contact they'll be allowed to have going forward."

Gallacher arrived to see Brand in a khaki Land Rover Discovery alongside Brand's bodyguard, Joe McCann, before spending approximately two hours inside the jail.

She reportedly spoke with prison staff for another 20 minutes before leaving at around 4:30 pm.

The visit came after controversy erupted as a result of Gallacher reading a statement from Brand on November 15, in which he insisted: "As you know, I'm not guilty, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."

He added: "The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do."