Russell Brand's 'Taunting' Prison Message Sparks Probe From Furious Prison Bosses — 'Shameless'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Russell Brand is facing further punishment over a shameless statement read out by the rapist’s wife on his behalf.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 51, breached prison rules by courtesy of the rant, delivered on his YouTube channel by Laura Gallacher, which was released without the governor's permission.
'Gone Down Like A Lead Balloon'
A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated."
Prison bosses reportedly reprimanded Brand, who failed to acknowledge his victims while pleading his innocence, and warned him over his future conduct.
Insiders said the YouTube video — released on Sunday — had "gone down like a lead balloon" at HMP Littlehey, Cambs, where Brand is held.
Sources claim Brand’s future calls and letters would now be checked by jail bosses — if he is even allowed outside contact.
It is understood Brand dictated the 169-word rant to loyal Laura during a phone call from the Category C jail.
Brand Released Video Without Permisson
A source told The Sun: "Brand has broken the rules — but he’s also shot himself in the foot.
"He seems to have released this statement without permission.
"He’s also caused his victims further distress and trauma because of what he has said — so is taunting them.
"That has gone down like a lead balloon at the prison as it makes them look careless and stupid.
"It is a massive security breach for Brand to confirm which prison he is in. It potentially places him in danger. The governor will be angry and embarrassed — and will no doubt make sure he’s monitored in future."
Brand Pleads His Innocence
RadarOnline.com previously told how Laura, 39,read a statement from "born again Christian" Brand saying: "I'm not guilty... something strange is happening," before stating herself that she missed her companion.
The couple regularly present their Sunday Service online show from Brand's YouTube channel, which typically sees them read passages from The Bible.
Laura continued: "So Russell has asked me to read something to you today — 'Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.
"'As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for. So something strange is happening.
"'The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him. And I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, Little as in small and Hey as in, Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.
"'The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong. They are kind and dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.
"'I don't know which other men here are not guilty. And the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save like you and me. Let us all love, pray for and forgive one another as God forgave us.
"'Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ, Russell.'"
The disgraced comedian was jailed for 10-and-a-half-years last week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.