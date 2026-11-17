A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated."

Prison bosses reportedly reprimanded Brand, who failed to acknowledge his victims while pleading his innocence, and warned him over his future conduct.

Insiders said the YouTube video — released on Sunday — had "gone down like a lead balloon" at HMP Littlehey, Cambs, where Brand is held.

Sources claim Brand’s future calls and letters would now be checked by jail bosses — if he is even allowed outside contact.

It is understood Brand dictated the 169-word rant to loyal Laura during a phone call from the Category C jail.