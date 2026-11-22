Republican Congressman Sounds Alarm Over Trump's Nvidia Chip Sales as Beijing's AI Ambitions Grow : 'We Are Arming China'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Rep. Michael McCaul is raising concerns about the Trump administration's approval of hundreds of thousands of advanced artificial intelligence chips for Chinese companies, warning that the technology could strengthen Beijing's military and intelligence capabilities.
The Texas Republican's criticism comes after House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast released records showing that the Commerce Department approved 879,868 advanced AI chip exports to Chinese companies between December 2025 and May 2026.
The disclosures have intensified scrutiny of U.S. export controls, particularly amid allegations that Nvidia technology reached China through an intermediary with suspected links to Chinese intelligence.
McCaul Questions Nvidia's China Chip Sales
In an interview with Fox News, McCaul, a Texas Republican and former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the United States should not sell advanced AI chips to a strategic rival.
He alleged that Nvidia chips were sold to Mega Speed, a shell company he said was run by a Chinese spy, and then moved into China. McCaul said he had warned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about sales of advanced chips to China more than a year ago.
“We are arming China by selling these chips,” McCaul said, arguing that the sales should not be legally permissible. He described the case as a major national security concern and called for scrutiny of the Commerce Department’s role in enforcing export controls.
The congressional records revealed that the approved exports involved both Nvidia and AMD processors, including Nvidia's H200 chips. However, the approvals do not establish that every authorized chip was ultimately delivered to China.
Nvidia previously said its approved exports were subject to strict conditions and limited quantities. The company also confirmed that it had stopped shipping H200 chips to China.
Lawmakers Push for Tighter AI Export Restrictions
The disclosures have added momentum to congressional efforts to strengthen oversight of advanced semiconductor exports.
The AI Overwatch Act, introduced by Republican Sen. Jim Banks and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, would give Congress greater oversight of advanced AI chip exports and establish additional restrictions on sales to countries of concern.
The legislation was included in the Senate's 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, reflecting bipartisan concerns about China's access to American technology.
Meanwhile, Mast released the export licensing records under his authority as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, revealing the scale of the administration's approvals.
McCaul Raises Concerns About Federal Cybersecurity
The congressman also discussed vulnerabilities in aging federal technology systems after reports of a breach involving the FBI's National Crime Information Center.
The database provides criminal justice information to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including records involving fugitives, missing persons and criminal histories.
McCaul said he had been told the incident was not a foreign-adversary attack. However, he warned that outdated government infrastructure could leave sensitive systems exposed to potential threats.
"We're almost telegraphing that we're vulnerable and, 'Come hit us,'" he said, urging Congress to provide funding for necessary technology upgrades.
The FBI is investigating the apparent breach, although the scope of the incident and the identity of those responsible have not been established.
Congressman Urges Congress to Restore FISA Section 702
McCaul also called on lawmakers to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, arguing that the intelligence-gathering authority remains important to protecting the United States.
The provision allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect foreign intelligence by targeting non-U.S. persons reasonably believed to be outside the country.
Section 702 expired on June 12, 2026, after Congress failed to extend it. Lawmakers are now facing renewed pressure to restore the authority, with national security officials warning about the consequences of leaving it unavailable.
McCaul argued that restricting intelligence-gathering capabilities could weaken the country's ability to respond to threats from Iran and other adversaries.
He also addressed tensions with Russia, describing President Vladimir Putin as an adversary rather than a friend of the United States. McCaul maintained that economic and political pressure remain important tools in dealing with major international rivals.