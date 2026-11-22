In an interview with Fox News, McCaul, a Texas Republican and former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the United States should not sell advanced AI chips to a strategic rival.

He alleged that Nvidia chips were sold to Mega Speed, a shell company he said was run by a Chinese spy, and then moved into China. McCaul said he had warned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about sales of advanced chips to China more than a year ago.

“We are arming China by selling these chips,” McCaul said, arguing that the sales should not be legally permissible. He described the case as a major national security concern and called for scrutiny of the Commerce Department’s role in enforcing export controls.

The congressional records revealed that the approved exports involved both Nvidia and AMD processors, including Nvidia's H200 chips. However, the approvals do not establish that every authorized chip was ultimately delivered to China.

Nvidia previously said its approved exports were subject to strict conditions and limited quantities. The company also confirmed that it had stopped shipping H200 chips to China.