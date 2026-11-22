EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Despise Being Painted as Unemployed by Royal Family'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be furious at being portrayed as non-working members of the royal family, believing the distinction belittles their careers and suggests they contribute nothing while senior royals carry out official duties.
Sources have told RadarOnline.com the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "despise" the terminology used to distinguish them from King Charles, 78, Queen Camilla, 79, Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.
Sussexes Fury Over 'Useless Grifters' Label
An insider claimed: "They resent the description despite them stepping away from official royal responsibilities in 2020.
"Harry and Meghan object to a classification they believe ignores their professional commitments and their perception that they have continued membership of the royal family."
"They feel it adds to the sense they are totally unemployed and to the idea they are useless grifters," the insider noted.
"Harry and Meghan also find the whole description deeply insulting because it creates this completely false impression that they've abandoned their responsibilities and are sitting around doing absolutely nothing.
"They think the reality is that they're both incredibly busy building careers, managing business interests and supporting charitable causes."
The source added that the couple "might not be carrying out engagements for the Crown anymore, but they feel that doesn't mean they've stopped working or making a contribution.
"What particularly infuriates them is the suggestion that the only work worth recognizing is work performed on behalf of the monarchy. They feel the language is deliberately dismissive and diminishes everything they believe they've achieved independently since stepping away from royal duties.
"As far as they're concerned, leaving the institution shouldn't mean having their professional lives treated as though they don't exist."
Prince Harry Resents Plot to Erase Royal Identity
Markle is still operating her lifestyle business, As Ever, while Harry continues pursuing charitable initiatives.
Although the pair relinquished their official responsibilities, they remain members of the royal family through Harry's relationship with the king.
A friend claimed, "What really frustrates Harry and Meghan is this idea that stepping away from official royal duties somehow means they've surrendered their place in the family altogether. Harry is still Charles' son, William's brother and a prince by birth, and none of that changes simply because he's chosen a different path.
"Both Harry and Meghan feel there's been a concerted plot to portray them as outsiders who no longer have any legitimate connection to the monarchy, which they find incredibly hurtful and unfair."
The pal added, "In their eyes, there's an enormous difference between choosing not to work for the royal institution and being effectively written out of the family itself. They believe that distinction is being deliberately blurred, and Harry particularly resents the suggestion that his royal identity and family ties can simply be erased because he and Meghan decided to build independent lives."
King Charles Letter Strips Official Royal Status
The controversy follows the pair's reported return to Britain in August after six years living in Montecito, California.
In September, a letter issued on Charles' behalf reportedly clarified the Sussexes would not resume official royal duties or use their His and Her Royal Highness styles.
The letter described them as "private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Nottingham Return Amid Ongoing Family Strain
Harry's return to Britain has also done little to repair his strained relationship with William, whom he reportedly has not spoken to in four years.
And his relationship with Charles remains complicated, although Harry visited his father at Highgrove in July alongside Markle and their children.
The Sussexes subsequently made a joint appearance in Nottingham on October 15, their first public engagement together since returning to Britain.
The city holds particular significance because it hosted their first joint appearance following their engagement announcement in 2017.
Further joint appearances could follow before Christmas, although Harry is expected to undertake more engagements independently as Markle's father faces child abuse-related charges.