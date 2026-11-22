An insider claimed: "They resent the description despite them stepping away from official royal responsibilities in 2020.

"Harry and Meghan object to a classification they believe ignores their professional commitments and their perception that they have continued membership of the royal family."

"They feel it adds to the sense they are totally unemployed and to the idea they are useless grifters," the insider noted.

"Harry and Meghan also find the whole description deeply insulting because it creates this completely false impression that they've abandoned their responsibilities and are sitting around doing absolutely nothing.

"They think the reality is that they're both incredibly busy building careers, managing business interests and supporting charitable causes."

The source added that the couple "might not be carrying out engagements for the Crown anymore, but they feel that doesn't mean they've stopped working or making a contribution.

"What particularly infuriates them is the suggestion that the only work worth recognizing is work performed on behalf of the monarchy. They feel the language is deliberately dismissive and diminishes everything they believe they've achieved independently since stepping away from royal duties.

"As far as they're concerned, leaving the institution shouldn't mean having their professional lives treated as though they don't exist."